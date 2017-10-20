Breaking down the WSU-Colorado matchup. Here's what the Cougars will have to do to win on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on ESPN
No. 15 Cougars (6-1 overall, 3-1 Pac-12) vs. Colorado (4-3, 1-3)
When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:45 p.m.
Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 710AM
Stream: Watch ESPN
Line: WSU (-10)
WSU Players to Watch
QB Luke Falk – 10 pass TD
RB Jamal Morrow – 7 TD
WR Isaiah Johnson-Mack – 53.6 rec yards/game
DT Hercules Mata’afa – 12 TFL
LB Jahad Woods – 4.5 TFL
Colorado Players to Watch
QB Steven Montez – 12 pass TD
RB Phillip Lindsay – 10 rush TD
WR Bryce Bobo –5 rec TD
CB Isaiah Oliver – 9 pass breakups
LB Drew Lewis – 10.7 tackles per game
WSU’s Keys to the Game
Rebound and start fast
How the Cougars start off this game could be indicative of the end result. Coming off a tough night at Cal that ended WSU’s hopes of an unbeaten season, the Cougars need to start fast and show that they’ve rebounded in a positive way. Especially in the case of quarterback Luke Falk, who’s coming off a career-high five interceptions.
Protect the quarterback
The Cougars’ offensive line, like the rest of the team, is coming off its worst game of the year. WSU allowed nine sacks of Falk against Cal. That cannot be allowed to happen again. The offensive line needs to win the battle in the trenches to give the Cougars a fighting chance.
Contain Lindsay
Colorado’s most dynamic player, running back Phillip Lindsay, enters this game averaging 142.1 rush yards per game and he’s scored 11 of the Buff’s 25 touchdowns. He’ll be a true test for a WSU defense that let him overrun them last year in Boulder. Freshman inside linebackers Justus Rogers and Jahad Woods will have to vigilant.
Get the run game going
Saturday night projects to be cold and rainy, and the Buffs rank ninth in the Pac-12 in rush defense, allowing 193.9 yards per game. So what better way for WSU to attack than to re-introduce the three-headed running back monster of Jamal Morrow, James Williams and Gerard Wicks. Morrow has been WSU’s most effective back of late, averaging 88.7 all-purpose yards per game. But Williams has had his moments too, and Wicks has been underutilized. Could this be the game in which WSU re-establishes its ground game?
Prediction: WSU 31, Colorado 20
