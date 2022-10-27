PULLMAN — Utah’s offense trotted onto the field with its first-team All-Pac-12 quarterback watching from the sideline, setting up a prime opportunity for an upset.

Washington State couldn’t rise to the occasion.

The No. 14 Utes leaned on their rushing attack and stifled the Cougars offense en route to a 21-17 win Thursday night.

Utah (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) entrusted sophomore walk-on Bryson Barnes with the quarterback duties as Cameron Rising was surprisingly scratched after pregame warm-ups.

Barnes completed 17 of 28 attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown. He was backed by a rushing attack that handled 41 carries for 171 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, the Cougars (4-4, 1-4) continued an ineffective offensive spell that dates to the second half against USC on Oct. 8. WSU had scored 17 points over its previous nine quarters leading into the fourth against Utah.

Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward got things going with a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars forced a fumble on Utah’s next drive, but the comeback was for naught, as WSU was unable to find the end zone on a drive starting at the Utah 35.

Utah recovered an onside kick after a Dean Janikowski field goal and ran out the remaining four minutes of the game.

Ward completed 27 of 31 attempts for 222 yards and one touchdown. The problems mounted for WSU on third down, where they converted 3 of 10 attempts.

Ward was sacked four times, bringing the Cougars’ rushing total to a meager 42 yards on 19 attempts.

WSU hung with Utah for most of the first half, but muffed a punt late in the second quarter, setting up the Utes for a short scoring drive.

The Cougars nearly held the Utes to a field goal, until Brennan Jackson was charged with targeting on a would-be third down stop.

Jackson was ejected and the Utes punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

The Cougars have dropped four of their last five games, after starting the season 3-0. They travel to Stanford next week for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff against the Cardinal, with four games to earn two wins and secure bowl eligibility.

WSU helmets feature ‘Wazzu’ nickname for first time

Washington State’s football team is embracing a moniker that has long been used by fans as an unofficial school nickname.

The Cougs on Thursday debuted new helmet decals, featuring “Wazzu” in script lettering on the sides of the crimson lids. It’s believed to be the first time in program history that WSU’s uniforms will incorporate the term “Wazzu.”

Throughout the week, WSU’s media department had been teasing some sort of surprise regarding the Cougs’ uniforms for their Pac-12 matchup against Utah. On Thursday morning, WSU revealed its new-look helmets via social media. The reception from fans was overwhelmingly positive, though some traditionalists weren’t impressed.

WSU’s helmets are usually decorated with the growling Cougar logo, which is widely recognized as one of the most creative designs in college football. The team used a “Cougars” script logo on gray and crimson helmets in decades past.

Former school president V. Lane Rawlins called for WSU to ditch the “Wazzu” nickname in 2002 “on the grounds it is vaguely derogatory and plays to the perception that WSU is a place where booze trumps books,” according to an Associated Press article. But the Cougar faithful had already latched on to the moniker, which they have used for over half a century as a term of endearment.

Now, “Wazzu” is more of an official nickname than an informal one. First-year Cougs coach Jake Dickert leaned into it this offseason, coining a catch-all tagline for his rebuilt program: “New Wazzu.” The Cougs’ coaching staff broke out gray hoodies with the “Wazzu” logo across the chest.

The Utes’ helmets honored fallen teammates Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, featuring hand-painted portraits of the players. Jordan, a star running back, died in December 2020 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that was ruled accidental. Lowe was killed on Sept. 26, 2021, in a shooting in Salt Lake City just hours after the Utes defeated Washington State.