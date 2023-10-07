PASADENA, Calif. — In the days ahead, when Washington State looks back at its 25-17 loss to UCLA on Saturday afternoon, the Cougars will likely lament a host of plays. Their offensive line looked porous, their decision-making questionable.

What WSU will regret most will be its turnovers. The Cougars lost four in this loss, two via fumble from receivers and two via interception from quarterback Cameron Ward, who for one of the first time this fall looked vulnerable. He threw his first two picks of the season.

The Bruins turned four turnovers into 16 points, which explains most of the reason the Cougars suffered their first setback of the season. UCLA parlayed WSU’s second fumble, from freshman wideout Carlos Hernandez into a field goal. The Bruins turned Ward’s first interception into another three points. Then they flipped Ward’s second interception into a touchdown, taking a 25-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars never quite escaped that spot, at least on offense, because their offensive line could not give Ward time to be himself. UCLA totaled six hurries. Ward had to scramble on what felt like every dropback. Eventually, the Cougars started drawing up quick passes for Ward, but even that could not help them break out of a slump that lasted the entire game.

Washington State’s best play of the game came on defense, which does a good job illustrating the outcome. It came from safety Kapena Gushiken, who at the end of the first half took a pick-six 88 yards into the end zone, giving the Cougars a 10-9 lead headed into the halftime.

From there, though, Washington State had serious trouble scoring. The Cougars got into the end zone late in the third quarter, when Ward lofted a pass over a corner blitz and into the chest of running back Nakia Watson, whose touchdown helped WSU leap ahead, 17-12.

From there, though, the Bruins had their way. Early in the fourth quarter, receiver Keegan Jones galloped 13 yards into the end zone, good for an 18-17 lead, and after Ward tossed his second pick of the game, Jones returned to action, sprinting 22 yards for a touchdown. That ballooned the Bruins’ lead to 25-17, the final margin.

Still, WSU had a chance. The Cougars got the ball back at their 27 with roughly 90 seconds to play. They had an opportunity to tie the game. That evaporated moments later when, on fourth-and-1, Ward was stuffed on a quarterback keeper.

That put an end to WSU’s hopes at comeback.