Follow along with us as we bring you live coverage, highlights, photos and more from No. 11 WSU's road matchup with Oregon.

No. 11 WSU notched its best win in nearly two decades last week in taking down the then-No. 5 Trojans last week. The Cougars (5-0) will look to stay unbeaten and potentially move into the top 10 as they hit the road for the first time in 2017 to take on the Ducks (4-1) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser mode » ]

It’s no small task for WSU, as the Ducks have been rallied back from a disastrous 2016 campaign to put together a successful start to 2017. Oregon beat up Cal last weekend, but got beat up in the process, losing QB Justin Herbert to a broken collarbone, while star running back Royce Freeman was also banged up and is questionable to play Saturday.

Even still, the Cougars are prepping for a potent Ducks attack, which leads the Pac-12 in scoring with 46.9 points per game. WSU’s defense ranks second in the conference, allowing just 275.2 yards per game and its passing defense leads the conference. “Speed D” has become a popular moniker for the unit, led by second-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Will the Cougars keep rolling? Follow along with us as we bring you live coverage, highlights, photos and more from WSU’s road matchup with Oregon.

Live photos:

Highlights:

Another field goal for Washington State! #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1UAZ5Akxoo — WSU Cougar Football (@wsucougfb) October 8, 2017