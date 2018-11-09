The Cougars are favored by 4 1/2 points over Colorado. But if they don't have the right mindset, this could become a struggle.

No. 10 Washington State (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) at Colorado (5-4, 2-4)

When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Where: Folsom Field

TV/Radio: ESPN/710 AM

Line: WSU by 4 1/2

WSU players to watch

QB Gardner Minshew — 329 of 465, 3,517 yds., 27 TDs, 7 INTs

WR Dezmon Patmon — 44 rec., 621 yds., 3 TDs

RB James Williams — 377 yds. rush, 463 yds. rec., 11 TDs

LB Peyton Pelluer — 71 tackles, 7 tackles for loss

Colorado players to watch

QB Steven Montez — 209 of 309, 2,396 yds., 17 TD, 5 INT

RB Travon McMillian — 158 carries, 837 yds., 5 TDs

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. — 60 rec., 786 yds., 0 TDs

Keys to the game

Get off to a fast start

The fans in Boulder are unhappy. Colorado exceeded expectations by winning its first five games, but four straight losses have derailed the season and people are starting to turn on the team and on coach McIntryre. If the Cougars can a get a couple touchdown lead early, things could get ugly for Colorado.

Stop the running game

Travon McMillian rushed for at least 100 yards in four of the five Colorado wins, but just once in the four losses. If Colorado gets the running game going, it makes quarterback Steven Montez more dangerous. Opponents in recent weeks have forced Montez to win games and despite some decent stats for the QB, Colorado hasn’t been winning.

Stay focused

Washington State will have bigger games ahead — if it continues to win. Colorado is good enough to win if the Cougars don’t have the right mindset. If the Cougars are looking ahead to big home games vs. Arizona and Washington, this could become a struggle.

Prediction

The Cougars got a scare last week, and think they will be ready for their final road game of the season.

Washington State 41, Colorado 28