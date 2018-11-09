The Cougars are favored by 4 1/2 points over Colorado. But if they don't have the right mindset, this could become a struggle.
No. 10 Washington State (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) at Colorado (5-4, 2-4)
When: Saturday, Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Folsom Field
TV/Radio: ESPN/710 AM
Line: WSU by 4 1/2
WSU players to watch
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Why the Huskies, not Cougars, should be smelling Roses
- Mariners finalize trade sending catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Guillermo Heredia to the Rays
- Is Mike Zunino trade a tweak or start of a rebuild for Mariners? | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Sounders vs. Timbers: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to Leg 2 of MLS playoff series
QB Gardner Minshew — 329 of 465, 3,517 yds., 27 TDs, 7 INTs
WR Dezmon Patmon — 44 rec., 621 yds., 3 TDs
RB James Williams — 377 yds. rush, 463 yds. rec., 11 TDs
LB Peyton Pelluer — 71 tackles, 7 tackles for loss
Colorado players to watch
QB Steven Montez — 209 of 309, 2,396 yds., 17 TD, 5 INT
RB Travon McMillian — 158 carries, 837 yds., 5 TDs
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. — 60 rec., 786 yds., 0 TDs
Keys to the game
Get off to a fast start
The fans in Boulder are unhappy. Colorado exceeded expectations by winning its first five games, but four straight losses have derailed the season and people are starting to turn on the team and on coach McIntryre. If the Cougars can a get a couple touchdown lead early, things could get ugly for Colorado.
Stop the running game
Travon McMillian rushed for at least 100 yards in four of the five Colorado wins, but just once in the four losses. If Colorado gets the running game going, it makes quarterback Steven Montez more dangerous. Opponents in recent weeks have forced Montez to win games and despite some decent stats for the QB, Colorado hasn’t been winning.
Stay focused
Washington State will have bigger games ahead — if it continues to win. Colorado is good enough to win if the Cougars don’t have the right mindset. If the Cougars are looking ahead to big home games vs. Arizona and Washington, this could become a struggle.
Prediction
The Cougars got a scare last week, and think they will be ready for their final road game of the season.
Washington State 41, Colorado 28
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.