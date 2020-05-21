When he woke up Wednesday morning, Andrew Edson still had not been offered by the new coaching staff at Washington State, or any Pac-12 Conference football program for that matter.

Over the next eight hours, lots changed for the three-star defensive end from Snoqualmie’s Mt. Si High School.

By 4:30 p.m., Edson had not only received a Pac-12 offer but had also made a decision regarding his football future, announcing he’d committed to the Cougars not long after a phone conversation with Nick Rolovich and Seattle-area recruiter/special teams coach Mike Ghobrial, according to Cougfan.com. The website also reported that Edson took a virtual tour of the WSU campus and football facilities earlier in the week.

Edson, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end/tight end who’s known for his long hair and impressive motor, becomes the fifth player to commit to Rolovich and the Cougars in a span of approximately three weeks and the first from the state of Washington. He also becomes the second defensive end to commit this week, joining Florida’s Xavier Young, who chose WSU over Maryland and Georgia Tech and a few other FBS schools on Monday.

After receiving an offer from Washington State University I am extremely blessed and beyond excited to announce my commitment to the Cougars!! I would like to thank my family, my coaches, and everyone involved for helping me achieve my dream!!! Go Cougs!!#LetsRoll #GoCougs 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/KIAKcN1WKt — Andrew Edson (@andrew_edson_) May 20, 2020

While Edson didn’t have any other Pac-12 offers, he was a popular target in the Mountain West, drawing offers from Fresno State, Air Force, Wyoming, Nevada and San Jose State. Similar to recent WSU offensive guard commit Brock Dieu, Edson also held a handful of offers from schools in the Ivy League, including Harvard, Princeton, Cornell and Yale. Dieu was offered by each of those four, along with Pennsylvania and Columbia.

According to his Hudl.com highlight tape, Edson won All-4A KingCo Second Team honors as both a defensive end and tight end while holding a 3.91 grade-point-average during his junior season.

Edson has continued to climb the 247Sports.com recruiting charts and is now considered the No. 15 overall recruit in the state of Washington for the 2021 class, moving up 20 places.