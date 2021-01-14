When Nick Rolovich unveiled his signing class in December, the Washington State coach intentionally left a handful of scholarships open in case the Cougars found anything worth pursuing on the transfer market.

For the fourth time since then, an FBS player looking for a change of scenery has decided to continue his career with the Cougars.

Chris Jackson, a former Michigan State cornerback who just finished his redshirt sophomore season with the Spartans, announced his commitment to WSU on Thursday afternoon.

“Blessed beyond measure. Now watch me work. #Committed” Jackson tweeted.

With the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility, Jackson will still be a redshirt sophomore this fall, and should have two more years to play after sitting out due to transfer rules.

The Cougars have now added four transfers this offseason, including Jackson. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and TCU linebacker Ben Wilson, a Sumner native, have both enrolled at WSU and will participate in spring practice. Hawaii wide receiver Lincoln Victor, another transfer who played high school football in the Evergreen State, announced his commitment to the Cougars, but hasn’t signed a letter of intent.

Jackson played nine games for the Spartans the last two seasons and should help WSU’s cornerbacks room immediately once he’s eligible in 2022. The Cougars enter the fall season with one senior, George Hicks III, and a pair of juniors in Jaylen Watson and Derrick Langford. Watson considered turning pro this offseason before announcing he’d return to the Cougars in the fall.

As a redshirt sophomore, Jackson started in two games and played in four, but missed games against Iowa and Indiana due to injury. Jackson was not in uniform for the Spartans’ game against Penn State and had already informed WSU’s staff of his plans to leave the program.

In 2020, Jackson recorded nine tackles, five of them solo, and one pass breakup. Playing a more limited role as a redshirt freshman, Jackson appeared in five games and made one tackle.

A high three-star recruit coming out of Georgia’s Lassiter High School, the Marietta, Georgia, native chose Michigan State over a handful of other Power Fives, including Michigan, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.