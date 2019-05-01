Seven months after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans, former Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is looking for a new home in the NFL once again.

The Miami Dolphins, who recently acquired former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals, waived Falk and two other players Wednesday afternoon.

The former walk-on who became the Pac-12’s all-time leading passer while playing for the Cougars was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. Falk played with the Titans in the preseason, but was waived on Labor Day weekend and immediately claimed by Miami.

Falk had a spot on the team’s 53-man roster until sustaining a wrist injury in October, which prompted the Dolphins to place him on their injured reserve. The Logan, Utah, native leaves Miami having never thrown a pass for the Dolphins.

In his four years as the Cougars’ starter, Falk amassed 14,481 passing yards, breaking the previous Pac-12 record held by Sean Mannion and completes 1,403 passes. He threw 119 touchdowns compared to only 39 interceptions.