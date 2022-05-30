SPOKANE — The longtime partner of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien has filed a personal injury suit against him, seeking damages for years of alleged physical and emotional abuse.

Danielle Wade filed the suit under her maiden name this month in Spokane County Superior Court. Though the two never married, Wade had taken Rypien’s last name and the couple had spoken publicly about violence in their home, perhaps a consequence of head trauma Rypien suffered in an 11-season pro career after playing at Washington State.

The suit contains new allegations of violence — beginning as early as 2008 and lasting until September 2020 — that included Rypien striking Wade with his car and shoving her in their home, injuring her head and hip multiple times.

Mary Schultz, the attorney representing Wade, said the suit acknowledged Rypien’s diagnosis of traumatic brain injury.

“That does not give him license to assault his wife,” Schultz said.

No hearing dates have been scheduled.

Rypien, 59, released a statement through his attorney in response to the allegations in the suit.

“Mr. Rypien categorically and unequivocally condemns domestic violence,” the statement reads. “He had a relationship with Danielle Wade that ended recently. During this relationship, Mr. Rypien acknowledged and apologized for actions that were harmful to Ms. Wade for which he is truly sorry. He has full faith in the judicial system and hopes the parties can reach a just resolution so that they can move forward living their separate lives.”

Rypien has admitted to violent acts against Wade.

In at least one instance, Rypien said the violence was a result of an altercation, not his brain injury. In 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in an incident with Wade at a Spokane intersection. A judge later dismissed the charge against Rypien.