PULLMAN – Willie Taylor III’s first season as a key fixture for Washington State’s defense was largely punctuated by two plays.

One of them spread like a web wildfire, picking up thousands of views when ESPN posted the 56-second clip online moments after Taylor III’s blown pick-six against California, in which the Rush linebacker intercepted the Chase Garbers pass, raced down the sideline with the ball cradled in his arms, then spilled it a few footsteps shy of the goal line.

And the other play? A routine tackle in the fourth quarter of the Alamo Bowl that wasn’t actually credited to Taylor III, hence why it probably didn’t receive appropriate recognition in the wake of WSU’s triumph in San Antonio, and why Taylor III will be remembered as an unsung, under-appreciated hero of the Cougars’ historic 11th win rather than a key player a la Gardner Minshew, Max Borghi or Peyton Pelluer.

“Purdy, Brock pass attempt failed” is how the official scorebook denoted the most significant play of Taylor III’s college career, and in the postgame highlight reels it was buried somewhere beneath Minshew’s impromptu touchdown scramble, Hakeem Butler’s leaping one-handed grab and James Williams’ deft hurdle over an oncoming defender in what would be the running back’s Wazzu swan song.

It’s probably fitting, because the soft-spoken linebacker from small-town Georgia always has been more about substance than visual appeal.

And there wasn’t a play more substantial than his in the 28-26 bowl win.

The Cyclones had just scored on Purdy’s touchdown run to close the deficit to two points with 4:02 left. Needing a conversion, Purdy took the snap, looked off a few receivers, moved forward in the pocket and completed a jump-throw to running back David Montgomery near the sideline. WSU cornerback Marcus Strong whiffed, but Taylor III provided reinforcement, hunting down Montgomery from the end zone to smother the running back just shy of the 4-yard line.

Minshew and the offense took over, completing a trio of first downs to run the game clock down to zero. Moments later, the Cougars were coated with balloons and confetti raining down from the Alamodome ceiling, joined by friends and family members to celebrate their first bowl win in three seasons and the first 11-win season in program history.

Taylor III gets the occasional tip of the cap from Cougar fans recognizing the magnitude of his fourth-quarter stop.

“I’ve ran into some people who’ve said something like, ‘Good job in the Alamo Bowl. That was a good play, helluva play,’ ” Taylor III said. “Game-saving play. That’s what people like to say.”

Nonchalantly, the redshirt sophomore chalks it up to doing what he’s asked to – rather, what he’s supposed to do – as a run-stopping, quarterback-blitzing Rush linebacker.

“I just try to do my job,” he says. “And it’s all good.”

Humble as he is, the Cochran, Ga., native concedes that making a play of such consequence was pretty satisfying.

“Yeah it was, definitely,” Taylor III said with a chuckle.

Teammates deserve their due credit also. It helped that Strong leveraged the play first, allowing Taylor III to sweep in and pin Montgomery. And if he hadn’t executed, safety Skyler Thomas could’ve made the play, though he was partially tied up with an ISU receiver.

“I’d say our defense made a key stop,” outside linebackers coach Matt Brock said. “He was part of it, but the cornerback leveraged it outside-in and (Taylor III) came inside-out like he’s taught. And did his job, within the confines of the call. So I think it’s a good play for him, but it’s a good play for our defense overall.”

The Cougars have more depth at the Rush position than they’ve had in years – even with part-time starter Dominick Silvels joining the inside linebackers this fall – but Taylor III is expected to retain his role as a starter after recording 31 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss and four sacks in 2018. He was a turnover machine last season, too, forcing a pair of fumbles and picking off Garbers in the victory against Cal.

Coaches have already advertised Taylor III as a faster, stronger, more intuitive version of the player that debuted in 2018.

“Just quicker. More precise, lower pads more consistently,” coach Mike Leach said. “Consistency would be the quickest way to say it. I don’t have the numbers, but I do think he’s bigger and faster.”

Added Brock: “I think he had a good starting point last year. I think he’s got stronger in the weight room and did a good job. … That will hopefully give him the ability to counter his moves, not just speed all the time.”