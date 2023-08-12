PULLMAN — Leo Pulalasi has a certain burst to him, the kind that stands out for true freshmen.

Through the first week of fall camp, Washington State’s running back flashed his athleticism, opening up a long run here, a nice cut there.

On the sidelines of the Rogers Practice Field, he’ll ask fellow running backs questions. He relates to guys like Djouvensky Schlenbaker, another running back who clears 6 feet in height, and for as much knowledge as he’s trying to soak up, he shows hints he’s already mastered the craft.

“I was very proud of him today,” Schlenbaker said of Pulalasi. “He did a really great job.”

In Saturday’s scrimmage at Martin Stadium, Pulalasi did much more than a great job. He totaled seven carries for 56 yards and a touchdown, and he hauled in two passes for 39 yards and another score on a screen pass. He played much as if he’s the Cougars’ top running back.

The Cougars’ starters only played so many snaps during the scrimmage, the team’s ninth day of fall camp. Nakia Watson, Washington State’s starter at running back, sat out to preserve his health. Quarterback Cameron Ward came out after several series. Edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. did the same.

The highlights belonged to the Cougars’ young guys, the players who promise to deliver in the future. There was Pulalasi, who earned “Juice Men” honors after the scrimmage; backup edge Raam Stevenson, who had two sacks (without hitting the quarterback); Kapena Gushiken, who snared a tipped interception; and backup kicker Cole Theaker, who hit a field goal from about 57 yards.

Gushiken is a junior who appears in line for meaningful playing time, but his position group is home to several promising underclassmen. True freshman defensive back Adrian Wilson sat out for a second straight practice, but others produced highlights in the secondary. Sophomore Cole Norah recorded a pass break-up, as did redshirt freshman Reece Sylvester.

WSU’s defense recorded three takeaways: Gushiken’s interception, and fumble recoveries by true freshman Aslan Fraser and linebacker Hudson Cedarland.

For the Cougars, the compelling part was their defense raced to a quick start. On the first series, WSU’s defense delivered a stop on fourth-and-short. On the next, Sylvester made a slick open-field tackle on Schlenbaker. Redshirt freshman linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah made a tackle in the backfield, and on the next play, Stevenson had the first of his two sacks.

“This is really valuable work for those guys, to develop depth,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “You know at some point they’re gonna be playing and we can’t miss a beat. So I think it was important for those guys to get a ton of learns this afternoon and take a step forward, and come Monday ready to attack.”

The reason some of those guys got chances to play, though, was because teammates sat out with injuries. Those players included: Offensive linemen Christian Hilborn and Fa’alili Fa’amoe; wide receivers Tsion Nunnally, Leyton Smithson and Orion Peters; safety Sam Lockett III; defensive back Adrian Wilson and running back Isaac Smith

That’s the fourth straight missed practice for Hilborn and Fa’amoe, two returning starters. After Thursday’s practice, offensive line coach Clay McGuire said they could return “hopefully, early next week.”

Nunnally’s absence registered as something of a surprise. He sat out earlier in fall camp with an injury, but he returned for Thursday’s practice, hauling in three touchdown passes. Then he sat out the scrimmage.

Smithson has missed most of the week, as has Peters. Lockett has been out since Tuesday with a broken hand. Wilson has missed two straight practices. Smith, a reserve running back, has also been out for multiple practices.

Even if those players were healthy, they likely would have played sparingly in the scrimmage, if for no other reason than to avoid injury.

That’s why several of the backups impressed, especially on offense. John Mateer, last season’s No. 2 quarterback, who appears in line for the same role this fall, threw two touchdown passes: One to sophomore Josh Meredith on a 5-yard hookup, the other to Pulalasi on that screen pass.

“I think we do well playing together,” Mateer said. “I think the running game was working, with Djouvensky out there and Leo, when they’re out there with me. It takes a load off of me and some of the receivers if we can just run the ball down their throat and get some yards.”

Before they exited, several WSU starters generated nice plays. Ward hit receiver Lincoln Victor for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Wideout DT Sheffield had receptions of 15 and 25 yards, displaying the speed that figures to unlock the Cougars’ offense this fall. Tight end Cooper Mathers, who is squarely in the mix for WSU’s starting tight end job, had a 24-yard catch.

Their first chance to deliver in moments that count arrives in less than a month, when the Cougars travel to Colorado State. First, they’ll return to practice Monday.