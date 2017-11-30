Brandon Arconado and Peyton Pelluer led a list of 10 Cougars on the Pac-12's All-Academic teams

Washington State receiver Brandon Arconado and linebacker Peyton Pelluer have been named to the Pac-12 All-Academic second team, the conference announced Thursday morning.

Arconado, a redshirt sophomore walk-on, posted a 3.38 GPA. He has yet to declare a major.

Pelluer, a senior, posted a 3.36 GPA in the humanities. He finished his undergraduate degree in December and is a two-time Pac-12 All-Academic team selection.

WSU defensive linemen Nick Begg, Tristan Brock and Taylor Comfort, long snapper Kyle Celli, linebacker Isaac Dotson, quarterbacks Luke Falk and Trey Tinsley and receiver Dezmon Patmon earned All-Pac-12 academic honorable mentions.