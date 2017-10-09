It'll be a late kickoff for the Cougars when they welcome Colorado to Pullman
Washington State’s Oct. 21 game against Colorado will kickoff at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN the school announced Monday morning.
The 8th-ranked Cougars are off to a 6-0 start for only the seventh time in school history, and will take on Cal this Friday in Berkeley.
The Colorado game is WSU’s homecoming game.
The Cougars lost to Colorado 38-24 last year in Boulder, and that game was the start of WSU’s three-game losing streak to end the year.
The Buffs are off to a 3-3 start. They began the season 3-0 with wins over Colorado State, Texas State and Northern Colorado, but have since dropped three-straight Pac-12 games to UW, UCLA and Arizona.
