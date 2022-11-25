Washington State (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) closes its regular season at home in frigid temperatures defending its Apple Cup trophy, looking to extend its three-game winning streak and seeking to improve its standing in the eyes of the bowl-selection committee.

The Cougars are 2-point home underdogs for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup that will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Gesa Field (ESPN).

When Washington State has the ball …

In their past two games, the Cougars came out firing and had two of their hottest starts of the season, amassing 535 yards and 49 points combined in the first halves of wins against Arizona State and Arizona.

In the second halves of those games, WSU’s offense went quiet, totaling 175 yards and three points.

The Cougars’ offense could afford to slow down a bit against weaker opponents. But WSU probably can’t risk a similarly sluggish finish if they hope to keep up with a highly productive opponent from UW.

“We just gotta keep the accelerator on,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “That’s what it’s going to take to beat a really good football team.”

It’s been a streaky season overall for the offense. But despite second-half issues in recent weeks, WSU’s ground game has improved tremendously and the Cougs are avoiding costly mistakes.

Buoyed by the return of starting tailback Nakia Watson earlier this month, the Cougars rushing attack is climbing up the Pac-12 rankings after sitting in last in each of the conference’s statistical categories for the majority of the year.

Watson rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, over the past three weeks.

WSU’s ground game could set the tone against a Husky defense that hasn’t been stellar against the run. UW ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing yards allowed per game. The Huskies gave up more than 150 yards in two of the past three games, including 313 versus Oregon on Nov. 12.

When Washington has the ball …

The Huskies boast the No. 1 passing offense in the country. The Cougars enjoy a consistent defense that has held the Pac-12’s top spot in points allowed (19.8 per game) for the past five weeks.

In Apple Cups of years past, UW usually fielded a strong defense that was capable of containing the Cougs’ prolific passing offense. Now, it’s the Huskies who are putting up big offensive numbers — averaging nearly 40 points per game — while WSU is confident in its ability to limit UW’s explosive aerial attack.

“It’s obvious that they have a good offense, and it’s obvious that we have a good defense,” WSU edge rusher Ron Stone Jr. said. “It’s making sure we do our job up front and execute the game plan. We know they’re going to pass the ball. That’s not a shocker to anyone.”

UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has surpassed all expectations in his first year as a Husky after transferring in from Indiana. He throws more than 40 passes per game and does so with impressive efficiency, completing 67% of his attempts. Penix leads the FBS with 3,869 passing yards, and he’s surrounded by Pac-12 stars at the receiver positions in Rome Odunze (931 yards, six TDs) and Jalen McMillan (890 yards, seven TDs).

“We can’t sleep on that,” edge rusher Brennan Jackson said. “It’s going to be really important to stop the run early on and when they get to passing downs, to be locked in on our coverages and make sure we get some pressure on this guy.”

WSU’s defense prides itself on disruptive play up front. The Cougars dial up creative blitzing packages to supply pressure. They recorded eight sacks over the past three games, boosting their sack total on the year to 29 — third in the Pac-12. WSU was one of the top turnover-forcing teams in the FBS last season, and that identity is starting to resurface late this season. The Cougars collected nine take-aways across their last three games, including four interceptions last weekend against Arizona and its high-ranking passing game. WSU’s defensive line got a push and the Cougars used exotic blitzes to rattle de Laura.

“They don’t really let a lot of guys get pressure on (Penix), because of how fast he releases the ball,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be very imperative on Saturday that when we have those opportunities, we’re making sure we’re pressuring him, getting him out of his reads, making him uncomfortable. … When he gets in a rhythm, he can be very dangerous. But when he gets off-schedule, when he feels pressure in his face, he can sometimes have lapses in judgment.”

Save for a couple of down games, WSU’s rushing defense has been steady this season and enters the weekend ranked third in the Pac-12 with 119 yards allowed per game. The Cougars’ passing coverage should feel confident coming off a stellar outing against Arizona, which came into the game as a top-10 passing team in the country but struggled to sustain possessions. Dickert expects a veteran piece to return to the secondary this weekend. Senior safety Jordan Lee is likely to play after missing the past three games with an injury.

Prediction

In past years, the Cougs too often came out flat against the Huskies and absorbed lopsided losses. WSU flipped the script last season, playing with an edge and handing a deflated UW team a blowout defeat.

This year’s UW squad is miles better than that one, of course. And the Huskies will be playing with added motivation, too. Yet they aren’t WSU’s bugaboo anymore. It may sound like flimsy reasoning, but I think it’s an important factor — the Cougs’ mindset toward this rivalry game has changed.

So have the teams’ identities. The Cougars and Huskies swapped strengths.

We try to avoid clichés in this business, but one seems appropriate here: “Defense wins championships.” It rang true in Apple Cups of years past. That trend will continue in this year’s Evergreen State title game.

WSU’s defense comes up clutch in crunchtime and the Cougars squeeze past UW with a spirited performance to retain the traveling trophy in an Apple Cup thriller on the Palouse.

The pick: Washington State 30, Washington 28