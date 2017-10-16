Kirk Schulz, WSU's President, will chair the search committee tasked with finding the Cougars' next athletic director. Prominent members include former WSU QB Jack Thompson and women's basketball coach June Daugherty

John Johnson, Washington State’s senior associate director of athletics, has been named interim athletic director, WSU President Kirk Schulz announced Monday afternoon.

Johnson will assume his new role on Wednesday and will continue until a permanent athletic director is named, but he will not be a candidate for the permanent position, WSU announced in a news release.

Johnson has been at WSU since 2004, and has been a senior leader in the athletic department under outgoing athletic director Bill Moos, and his predecessor, Jim Sterk.

Before he came to WSU in 2004, Johnson spent 17 years at Weber State University, rising through the athletic department to ultimately become the athletic director from 1997 to 2004.

Johnson was also the athletic director at Eastern Washington from 1993-97. He’s an EWU alum, having earned both his bachelors and master’s degrees there.

Schulz announced that he will personally head the seven-member search committee tasked with finding a new athletic director.

The members of the search committee are:

Kirk Schulz — WSU President

— WSU President Jack Thompson – Alumnus, class of 1978; WSU quarterback from 1975 to 1978; Business Development Partner for Cherry Creek Mortgage Company

– Alumnus, class of 1978; WSU quarterback from 1975 to 1978; Business Development Partner for Cherry Creek Mortgage Company June Daugherty – WSU Women’s Basketball Coach

– WSU Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Schneidmiller – Alumnus, class of 1971; Owner of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

– Alumnus, class of 1971; Owner of Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty Abu Kamara – Chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and track and field athlete

– Chair of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and track and field athlete Nancy Swanger – Faculty Athletics Representative, associate dean and director of the WSU School of Hospitality Management, associate professor with the Carson College of Business

– Faculty Athletics Representative, associate dean and director of the WSU School of Hospitality Management, associate professor with the Carson College of Business Greg Rankich – Alumnus, class of 1994; Chief Executive Officer and President of Xtreme Consulting Group, Inc.

Schulz also invites members of the public to give feedback on the next athletic director and provide names of qualified individuals at this website: president.wsu.edu/athletic-director