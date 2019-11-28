If you listen to Washington State coach Mike Leach, the Apple Cup is huge for the fans but just another game for his players.

Don’t get distracted by the hype. Don’t make it bigger than it is. Prepare like you would for any opponent.

Good luck with that. It’s no secret that the Cougars have lost six straight to the Huskies, mostly in blowouts, and motivation would seem to be on WSU’s side when the teams meet Friday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

“It would mean the world to me, pretty much, to win this game, especially in their stadium,” said WSU receiver Renard Bell, but then a moment later he said it was just another game for the players. “It’s real big, especially if you are born in Washington. I am from California, so I really wasn’t in it, but I feel it as a WSU student, and if I wasn’t playing football, I would feel the hatred that they feel.”

WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon, the fifth-year senior, has thrown for 4,920 yards and barring something very unusual will become the first FBS quarterback since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in 2016 to throw for more than 5,000 yards. But can he solve the Husky defense?

Luke Falk, the Pac-12’s all-time leader in passing yards, lost all three of his starts against UW. Gardner Minshew, Connor Halliday and Peyton Bender have also lost as WSU’s starting quarterbacks during the losing streak.

Advertising

“We are going to do everything that we can to earn that seventh win — and the fact that it’s Washington and we’ve struggled in the past — but as a team we are really taking it upon ourselves to not make it more than it is,” Gordon said.

But then, when asked if it would be meaningful to be the quarterback to end the losing streak:

“It would mean something to be the team to end the streak, first and foremost,” he said. “It has been a tough stretch for us against these guys, but if all 11 of of us, on all three sides (offense, defense and special teams) play together, I think we have a good chance to win this one. And preparing that way all week is a big part of this one.”

But as hard as the Cougars might try to make this just another game, it really isn’t. Come game time, though, it can be counterproductive to get out of the normal routine.

WSU linebacker Jahad Woods said he believes the hype of the game has distracted WSU players the past few years. Bell said the Cougars “were thinking too much” in recent losses to Washington “and we just have to come out and play.”

Just like any other game, even if it isn’t. And if WSU wins, you can be sure the celebration will be much bigger than just another win.

“It would mean a lot, not only for the players but the fans, for people who have been here way longer than I have, and even Coach Leach has,” Woods said of Washington State winning. “I think it’s going to be an important win. The hype of an Apple Cup is something special here. I really didn’t know about it when I got here, but it’s grown on me.”