The Cougars racked up the kind of yards this season that WSU fans have come to expect in the coach Mike Leach era, but that did not translate into the number of wins that they have come to expect.

Washington State finished its season with a 6-7 record after a 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night in Phoenix.

Here are three instant impressions from the game.

A tough ending to a tough season

The Cougars seemed helpless much of the night against the Air Force offense. The game began to get away from them in the second half, and it was a fitting end to a frustrating season.

Red-zone issues were an issue for the team all season, and twice the Cougars were stopped inside the Air Force 10-yard line on fourth down.

You can make a great case that one game changed everything because it seems the Cougars were never the same after the unfathomable 67-63 loss to UCLA after finishing the nonconference slate 3-0. The Cougars led by 32 points late in the third quarter of that game and still lost. Quarterback Anthony Gordon threw nine touchdown passes in a game and somehow the Cougars still lost.

They seemed to lose their swagger that day and soon after they lost their defensive coordinator, Tracy Claeys, who unexpectedly resigned.

WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon led the nation in passing yards and set Pac-12 records for season yards and touchdowns. That it did not translate to more wins takes some of the glow from the fifth-year senior’s accomplishments, but he certainly had an excellent season.

The Cougars have to defend the run better

Air Force has given many defenses fits over the years with its triple-option rushing attack, but the Cougars did have extra time to prepare for it. Still, the Falcons carved up the Cougars in slow, methodical, death-by-a-thousand cuts fashion. Their first drive, which took 20 plays and 12 minutes, 23 seconds, was either a thing of beauty or a disaster, depending on which side you were on.

The Falcons continued to have success on the ground, scoring on their next two drives as well. They finished with 371 yards rushing.

That WSU struggled to defend Air Force’s rushing attack was no surprise. The Cougars allowed 170 rushing yards per game going into the bowl game, 11th worst in the Pac-12. One big difference between last year’s 11-2 Cougars team and this season’s 6-7 team was its defense, and its rushing defense in particular.

The Cougars are known for their offense, but improving their rushing defense needs to be a top priority in the offseason.

Value the ball

The Cougars had a huge turnover when quarterback Anthony Gordon fumbled the ball away in the second quarter. Air Force capitalized by scoring a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead.

That made WSU minus-7 for the season in the takeaway category. Last season, the Cougars were plus-eight. That also explains why the Cougars won five fewer games this season.

Gordon threw seven more interceptions than Gardner Minshew did last year, but a few of those were the fault of his receivers, with dropped balls finding their way into defenders’ hands.

If the Cougars are going to better the six wins they had this year, they will probably need to win the turnover battle.