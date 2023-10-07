PASADENA, Calif. — The meaning of the moment lived on the face of Kapena Gushiken, who unleashed a primal scream in the end zone, taking his Washington State team’s wonky rhythm to that point and incinerating it with an 88-yard pick-six.

As he jogged back to the sideline, Gushiken exchanged handshakes with his fellow Cougars, who had a 10-9 lead on UCLA. As halftime approached in Saturday’s road game, the visitors now had serious momentum, all because Gushiken read a pass perfectly and outran anyone who dared keep him out of the end zone.

“I think it helped our offense kinda realize that we have a chance,” Gushiken. “Like, it gave them some momentum coming out.”

Washington State could not capitalize in a 25-17 loss. What Gushiken helped make clear, though, is this: The Cougs’ secondary is burgeoning into the strength of this defense.

For his part, Gushiken submitted the game of his life. He recorded three tackles, one pass breakup and the interception. He laid out a Bruin receiver in the flat. On the next play, he sacked UCLA quarterback Dante Moore. Gushiken may not have been omnipresent, but he came close.

His teammates in the secondary left footprints even deeper in Spieker Field. Safety Jaden Hicks led the team in tackles with 12, including two for loss. Fellow safety Sam Lockett snagged one interception, plus nine tackles, one half sack and one half tackle for loss. Jackson Lataimua posted seven tackles, one for loss, and cornerback Chau Smith-Wade — who has not received the shine he deserves this fall — made two crucial pass-breakups.

Together, WSU’s defensive backs have blossomed into some of the best in the Pac-12, which is saying something. In Week 1, Hicks snared a pick-six, and his ability to do so is a huge reason why he has skyrocketed up NFL draft boards of late. In WSU’s win over Oregon State on Sept. 23, Lockett came down with a tipped pass, and he’s still one of the team’s leaders in total tackles this fall.

There are real stars in the Cougs’ secondary, and the numbers may not illustrate the full picture — through four games, they were giving up 251 passing yards per game — but they’ve been excellent for what their team needs. Washington State’s offense, Saturday’s loss aside, has become lethal. So its defense can swing games by forcing a turnover here, a huge play there.

Through five games, the Cougs have done that and more. Two pick-sixes in five games will play. So will the performance of Smith-Wade, who has provided such a sturdy presence at cornerback that we haven’t talked about him much — which is about the best compliment a cornerback can receive.

Through the first four games of the season, Smith-Wade had garnered a PFF coverage grade of 75.3, second-best on the team. He has yielded 10 catches on 21 targets. He has yet to make an interception, but he’s dropped two opportunities to do so. He has not allowed a touchdown this season.

Hicks has been tremendous, too, but he’s been louder about it. He has three sacks this season, including key ones in back-to-back games, first against Oregon State and Saturday against UCLA. He’s so smart, so athletic, and he’s wise enough to know when to leverage one or the other.

The Cougs will only smile when they look back on these outings if they win. They failed on that front on Saturday. They were dealt forgettable hands, thanks to the four turnovers their offense lost, which tired them out in the long run. “Every time we get put in those situations as a defense,” Gushiken said, “I think we push hard to overcome adversity.”

“It gave us a big lift,” Ward said of Gushiken’s pick-six. “It took a weight off the offense a whole’s shoulders, just because we know we weren’t playing well at the time. Kapena on defense making a big-time stop for us, getting that pick-six — it just really got us more energized, more ready to get back out for the third.”

Washington State’s offense couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity. But the Cougs’ defense provided it, and the more they play, the more they prove they can keep doing so.