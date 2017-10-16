Once Bill Moos was able to hire Mike Leach to coach football, within a few years, Wazzu was the site of top-class facilities and top-notch recruits. The result has been three bowl appearances and a climb back into the Top 25.

Security was irrelevant on that Friday last month. Students leaped over the rails, stormed onto the turf and celebrated the biggest Washington State victory in more than a decade. The 16th-ranked Cougars had just beaten fifth-ranked USC on national television, and you knew it was going to end with fans rushing the field.

It started, however, with Bill Moos.

Seven years ago, then WSU president Elson Floyd hired Moos as the school’s new athletic director. A 12-year AD at Oregon, Moos took over an athletic department consisting of one of the worst football programs in the country.

The Cougs won just five games from 2008-2010. They played in what felt like a 30,000-seat high school stadium. They had a former Big Sky Conference coach who recruited Big Sky Conference talent and seemed destined for a pride-less, bowl-less future.

Then came Moos … and then came moola.

After the Pac-10 expanded to 12 teams, Moos was one of the key figures in convincing the conference to split the money from its $3 billion television deal evenly among schools. No special compensation for a perennial power such as USC. Recent national champions wouldn’t get a penny more than teams with eight straight losing seasons.

That gave the Cougs some power — which helped them get Mike Leach.

There is little question that Leach has been the principal player in transforming Washington State into a program on track to reach its third consecutive bowl game for the first time since 2003. But before Moos hired him in 2011, Leach seemed as likely to come to the Palouse as Don Shula.

At that time, WSU wasn’t seen as a landing spot for coaches who had been to two Cotton Bowls in a four-year span, as Leach did at Texas Tech. But given Moos’ reputation as an honest, straightforward AD — not to mention the $2 million annual salary he could throw his way — Leach enthusiastically came aboard.

Within a few years, Wazzu was the site of top-class facilities and top-notch recruits. The result has been three bowl appearances, a climb back into the Top 25 and, of course, that victory over USC.

So what’s next?

That’s the question that has Coug fans fidgeting at the moment. Sunday’s announcement that Moos had taken over as the AD at Nebraska — a position he accepted without alerting Leach or current Washington State president Kirk Schulz — stunned students and alumni alike.

What would this mean for the future of the football team? Will Leach want to stick around?

Considering Moos didn’t tell Leach of his departure, it seems unlikely that he wants to recruit him to Nebraska. But given the amount of praise Leach heaped upon Moos, the bar for his successor seems high enough to cause frostbite.

“He’s the best director I’ve ever met in the course of this business,” Leach said. “Bill’s an honest, straightforward guy. A guy you could count on and you knew had your best interest at heart.”

It’s clear that trustworthiness is an essential component in Leach approving the next AD. When asked about “shady” administrators in college athletics Monday, Leach went on a tirade about officials who refused to pay a year of his salary at Texas Tech.

The slightest misstep in choosing WSU’s next AD could topple everything Moos helped build. So what does Schulz have to do?

The first thing is making sure Leach is 100 percent satisfied. This is a difficult task when we’re talking about the most unconventional coach in the Pac-12 — if not all the country — but it’s imperative going forward. You lose Leach, and Wazzu football could regress from nine-win seasons to 30-win decades. He is priority No. 1.

The second thing is finding a creative fundraiser. Moos’ influence behind the TV contract split showed ingenuity, but he never had the benefit of a whale booster while at WSU like he did with Phil Knight at Oregon. Perhaps that Wazzu whale doesn’t exist, but increasing donations to the athletic department is essential to keeping up with the rest of the conference. The new AD has to figure out how to make that happen.

The bottom line is this: Bill Moos should be remembered fondly for his contributions to Washington State athletics — particularly football. He was a visionary who helped take a punchline of a program and turn it into a power. Few people would have been able to accomplish what he did. Know that. Also know that his successor must be just as good.