Poll: How would you grade the Cougars in Nick Rolovich’s head-coaching debut?— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 8, 2020
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks' Chris Carson, five others declared out vs. Bills
- Colby Parkinson's arrival, Luke Willson's departure signal a changing of the guard at tight end for Seahawks
- After catching some breaks, Seahawks' chances to earn the NFC's top seed have never looked better VIEW
- As Russell Wilson finally gets to play in Buffalo, let's recall how the Bills once viewed him as a 'potential savior'
- UW Huskies' season opener canceled, declared a no contest due to positive COVID-19 test at Cal
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.