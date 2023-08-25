PULLMAN — Five years ago, Ben Arbuckle was working in an office job with an oil and gas company, crunching numbers.

That’s certainly not how you would expect the journey to become the youngest coordinator in Power Five conference football to begin.

But here Arbuckle is, tasked at the age of 27 with running the offense for the Washington State football team.

How did he get to this point, so fast? Settle in, it’s quite a story, with a script so unlikely that Hollywood would probably turn it down were it not true.

The journey begins when Arbuckle, who played his last season at quarterback for West Texas A&M in 2017, graduated with degrees in finance and economics. He and his new wife, Lauren, moved to Houston, where Ben began a job with DCP Midstream.

“I was in their finance office punching numbers and I hated every second,” said Arbuckle, who is also WSU’s quarterbacks coach. “I was like, ‘Man, this is not for me. I’m making zero impact and I am bored out of my mind.’ ”

After a few months on the job, Arbuckle got a call from a friend, who said he knew Arbuckle hated his job, and was letting him know there was a volunteer offensive quality control position available with the Houston Baptist football team.

Arbuckle discovered that Houston Baptist, a struggling FCS program (that has since changed its name to Houston Christian), had a new offensive coordinator, Zach Kittley.

Arbuckle sent Kittley a message and a résumé and heard back a few minutes later.

“Within about 15 to 20 minutes of the phone call with my buddy, I had sent an email, gotten called by (Kittley) who offered me the job and I quit my job (with DCP Midstream),” Arbuckle said.

Kittley, now the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech, said the first thing he noticed about Arbuckle’s résumé was the 806 area code on his phone number.

“That’s a West Texas phone number that I am familiar with,” Kittley said. “I saw that he went to Canadian (Texas) High School, so the first thing I did was call my cousin Kolt (Kittley), who had coached at Canadian High School and was (Arbuckle’s) coach. I got a lot of great feedback about Ben, that he was a great kid, who did a really good job and always had a really good football mind.”

Zach Kittley, just four years older than Arbuckle, said after a brief conversation with Arbuckle, he was ready to bring him on to his staff. A few years earlier, Kittley had gotten his start in the profession as a volunteer coach, but he said Arbuckle’s situation was different.

“He was already married to Lauren and she was going to grad school,” Kittley said. “I said, ‘Are you sure you can handle this? I don’t want to put any stress on your marriage.’ He said, ‘I’ll do it right now. See you tomorrow,’ and he hung up on me. It was a really cool deal.”

It was during two years of unpaid work at Houston Baptist that Arbuckle learned he loved coaching.

Arbuckle was not allowed to coach on the field, but he worked with the offensive line coach, the special teams coordinator and other offensive coaches breaking down film and helping with scouting reports. He helped set up meals and lodging for recruiting visits. When recruits signed, Arbuckle designed graphics that he put up on social media.

Not that it was easy. Kittley allowed Arbuckle to take 90-minute lunch breaks, which Arbuckle used to deliver lunches for Uber Eats. After finishing his day’s work at Houston Baptist, he would then deliver dinners.

Wife Lauren, who was working on an advanced degree in occupational therapy, took on work as a nanny.

“We were able to scrounge up like 1,600 bucks a month between her being a nanny and my Uber Eats, so we were able to pay for everything,” Arbuckle said.

Then COVID hit. Arbuckle said there was talk that Houston Baptist might shut down.

“I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get a job,’ ” Arbuckle said. “I can’t lose my job at a place that I don’t even make money at — try to explain that to my in-laws.”

So, Arbuckle took a paid job at Seminole (Texas) High School, nearly 600 miles Northwest of Houston, becoming the football team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Kittley, meanwhile, left Houston Baptist after the 2020 season, going to Western Kentucky along with HBU’s star quarterback Brett Zappe.

Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton allowed Kittley to hire a quality control coach. The first call Kittley made was to Arbuckle, who had impressed him with his work ethic at Houston Baptist.

“It was getting in early and working late, and just doing everything that any coach on the staff asked,” Kittley said. “And the more time I got to spend around him, the more I felt that he and I had a lot of similarities in how we approach the game of football and how we approach our players. He and I developed a great relationship during that time and to this day, he’s one of my very best friends.”

Kittley did not have to put on a hard sell.

“(Kittley) called me and said, ‘Do you want to come with me?'” Arbuckle said. “I didn’t even tell my wife. I was, ‘Yeah, we’ll be there.” I went to my superintendent’s office, said, ‘Hey, thank you. You’re awesome. I’m out of here.'”

Western Kentucky thrived with its new offensive coaches, averaging 44.2 points per game (second in FBS), 536.2 yards (ranked second), and a nation-best 433.7 yards passing.

That success led Kittley to getting the offensive coordinator job at Texas Tech, his alma mater.

Helton needed a new offensive coordinator and Arbuckle had impressed him.

“What I do with all our quality control guys is I try to put them in positions where I can evaluate them for future hires,” Helton said, “During practice, I would let Ben call some plays — whether it was the (second- or third-string players) and evaluate him to see if I would want him as a quarterback coach, some other position coach or even as a possible coordinator. He was really talented. I thought Zach Kittley had done a good job of training him.

“When (Kittley) came here with what we do offensively, we molded two offenses — what we did with our offense and what Zach did with his. I felt like Ben understood it, knew what I was looking for and just was really, really talented.”

Helton said Arbuckle was one of three co-offensive coordinators to begin the season. Arbuckle would call the plays, but the other two would be heavily involved in the game plan.

“By the time we got to our second and third game, I could tell that he had full control of it,” said Helton, who said Arbuckle acts like someone in his mid- to upper 30s. “So I let him run it, and from then on Ben Arbuckle was the offense coordinator.”

Western Kentucky had one of the nation’s top offenses again, averaging 497.1 yards, 352.1 passing yards and 36.4 points, with the Hilltoppers finishing 9-5 for the second straight season.

Kittley was not surprised at Arbuckle’s success.

“I don’t think you’re ever ready to call plays until you’re under fire in the third quarter of your first game, but I knew that Ben would get ready,” Kittley said.

Arbuckle’s success last season at Western Kentucky helped bring him to Pullman. WSU coach Jake Dickert talked about why he thought Arbuckle was ready to become a Power Five coordinator at 27.

“His ingenuity, creativity and his confidence,” Dickert said. “When I watched his film from a defensive perspective, I was like, ‘Man, this is tons of different personalities, formations and motions and putting his guys in positions to makes big plays that really stressed the defense.’ I felt like he was way ahead of his time and been around a lot of really good people.

“Being around him now, you just see how it all works. He’s like one of those evil geniuses out there that puts things together. And he is an old soul. He doesn’t look 27 so that helps. But at the end of the day, I think he really fit our place more than anything.”

Arbuckle agrees that he was around good people, putting Kittley and Helton at the head of his list of mentors.

“(Kittley’s) an unbelievable football mind and everything that he taught me in that aspect is invaluable but the biggest thing he taught me was how to treat people and how to get the most out of them,” Arbuckle said. “He taught me you can be a good guy, you can treat people the right way and still be a really, really good ball coach. … You treat people with respect and you demand a lot out of them, but if you let them know you care about them, they’ll run through a wall for you.”

Arbuckle said he will be forever indebted to Helton for taking a chance on a 26-year-old as an offensive coordinator, and showing him the big picture on offense, including the importance of using a tight end and being able to run the ball.

Arbuckle said his family is settled in nicely in Pullman, and he takes pride in his nice green yard that he waters a lot. As far as the job, he believes his experience has him ready and that his age is an advantage.

“Maybe I don’t have the years of experience as other (coordinators), maybe they don’t think I’m as mature, but I see it as nothing but a positive and an advantage,” he said, “Because I relate to those guys. I was in their shoes not that long ago. I know what the players like out of a coach. I know what I didn’t like out of a coach. So I told myself I was never going to be that way.”