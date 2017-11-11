The Washington State quarterback passes USC’s Matt Barkley’s career record for touchdown passes in his home state.

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Washington State players hugged their families goodbye on their way to the busses after their 33-25 win over Utah, senior quarterback Luke Falk waved at his mother.

“Bye, mom,” he called toward Analee Anderson Falk, then raised his arm and made a circling motion with his index finger.

“Full circle,” Falk said, grinning in his mom’s direction as she waved goodbye and blew him a kiss.

Full circle, indeed.

The Cinderella story of the Utah-born walk-on quarterback who’s helped orchestrate WSU’s renaissance continued in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon.

Falk punctuated his homecoming by throwing three touchdown passes to up his career total to 118 and break the Pac-12 record for passing touchdowns. The fact he did it in Utah simply made things that much sweeter.

“That is pretty cool,” Falk said. “It definitely means something. I’m glad we did it here or in Pullman. Either one would have been OK.”

For a guy who answers every question about the significance of a new record by with something akin to, “this was only possible because of my team,” that’s a pretty big statement.

This one mattered to Falk, and he badly wanted this win, at Rice-Eccles Stadium, against a team that did not recruit him even though he grew up and played his high- school ball 80 miles up the road in Logan.

“I was really excited,” Falk said. “I think I had more butterflies for this game than I’ve ever had. … This one means a lot to me. I’m not gonna lie, it really does.”

This was the only time in Falk’s five years at WSU he’s played against Utah and there was “a lot of emotion” on his part going into the game, Falk said.

“I’ve wanted to play in this game ever since I got to WSU. I’m so proud of the guys, how we battled, and how defense, offense and special teams came together,” Falk said. “I’m just really happy to get the win.

Falk had more than 60 family members at the game. His high-school coach, Mike Favero, also made the trip.

Favero greeted Falk as he was getting off the bus when the Cougars arrived at the stadium, and Falk’s father, Mike, somehow managed to sneak his way onto the sideline.

“It kinda reminded me of a high-school game. I don’t know how he got on the sideline, but he worked his way on there,” Falk said. “He must know people.”

Falk said he’d never played at Rice-Eccles Stadium before because his high-school team never made it to the state playoff tournament.

Falk hit 40 of 69 passes for 311 yards in his return to Utah.

His 1-yard touchdown to Kyle Sweet in the second quarter gave him the Pac-12 career touchdown record, breaking USC quarterback Matt Barkley’s mark of 116.

Even WSU coach Mike Leach — who also generally scoffs at the importance of records — conceded the record was a significant one for his quarterback to own.

“Because this is the ultimate passing conference. History, that’s been the Pac-12,” Leach said. “So it’s a real credit to not just Luke, but to our team.”