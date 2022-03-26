PULLMAN — In Washington State’s “quarterback-driven offense,” Cameron Ward is the key to ignition.

“He’s gotta be our engine that starts the car every day,” coach Jake Dickert said Saturday after the third day of spring camp at sunny Rogers Field.

A touted sophomore transfer, Ward has drawn high expectations from a fan base that predicts stardom and a first-year coaching staff that’s preaching the importance of a QB’s command in its new system, the “Coug Raid” — a modified form of the Air Raid.

Ward is the focal point of the offense, and he relishes that assignment.

“It just shows how much trust coach Dickert wants to put in his quarterback,” Ward said.

“I like that it’s a quarterback-driven offense. The quarterback has to know everything, from the O-line, to the receivers, to the running backs. … Also, we throw the ball a lot. I’m a big person. I love to throw the ball.”

Advertising

Ward will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his arm. While operating the same offense last season at FCS Incarnate Word under head coach Eric Morris — now the Cougs’ first-year offensive coordinator — Ward threw 46 passes per game. He led the classification in that category and in touchdown passes (47) while finishing third nationally in total yards through the air (4,648).

Considering the sheer workload for a quarterback in this offense, Dickert noted “mentality” and “leadership” as the two most important traits for a Coug Raid signal caller.

“When you’re going to throw the ball 40 to let’s say 60 times a game, you gotta have a confidence in you and know it’s not always going to be perfect,” Dickert said. “It’s just a daily grind. … It really starts between the ears, then you just gotta have it in your heart and I think that’s what those guys (the WSU QBs) do.

“We just want to keep building (Ward’s) leadership, his voice, his demeanor — everything matters.”

Ward came to Pullman about two months ago and essentially secured starting duties upon arrival. He took the vast majority of reps in team drills during the opening week of spring ball after an eight-week pre-camp period, which he spent familiarizing himself with his new surroundings and assisting with the installation process of the Air Raid at team meetings.

“Everyone was anxious to get back on the field,” he said. “I’m trying to show what I can do, making that jump from FCS to Power Five, and just getting the team together, getting that camaraderie that we need to have by the season.”

Advertising

Dickert described Ward’s first few days in a Cougar uniform as “fast and furious.”

The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder from southeastern Texas hit the ground running and is getting a feel for the breadth of his responsibilities.

“You’re really starting to see, from my vantage point, his understanding of what we’re expecting from him,” Dickert said.

The coach is putting an emphasis on intangibles, but Ward’s skill set is more than worthy of mention.

He produced a number of highlights Saturday with precisely placed, rainbow-arching deep passes, and made the long ball seem effortless throughout one-on-one drills between pass-catchers and defensive backs. Ward exhibited accuracy and arm strength on the run, and showed off a rapid-fire sidearm throw, passing around closing defenders on quick outs.

“He’s a different quarterback,” linebacker Travion Brown said. “I’ve never played against a quarterback that throws sidearm. … He’s a good, explosive player. He’ll be doing something big for us.”

Advertising

Dickert compared Ward’s quarterbacking tools to those of NFL great Brett Favre, who had a rocket arm and a knack for improvisation.

“Off-script, (Ward is) incredible,” said Dickert, a Wisconsin native. “I grew up on Brett Favre. That’s who he reminds me of a little bit.

“Getting the pads on, you’re like, ‘Hey, he’s a big individual. He looks like one of our linebackers.’ You can see the arm talent … and his ability to make throws everywhere on the field. It’s just incredible talent there that we’ve got to harness and develop.”

Of course, he’ll encounter some hurdles during his transition from a mid-tier FCS conference to the Pac-12. He had trouble finding windows in 7-on-7 drills later in the session and was intercepted in the end zone by Kaleb Ford-Dement.

Ward said he’s adjusting to the Cougar secondary’s coverage schemes and the speed of WSU’s defensive line.

“We have a really good D-line here. Our edges, RJ Stone and Brennan Jackson, those two guys get upfield a lot,” he said. “They’re very fast, mobile, athletic. That’s really the biggest thing.”

Sponsored

He’ll also admit that he needs to be more disciplined with his footwork on quick passes. Ward and WSU’s receivers are working on their timing, too. A few attempts fell incomplete in front of or behind their intended targets.

Ward commended WSU’s deep pool of returning pass-catchers, which includes returning starters in outside receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie. Junior slot Lincoln Victor appears primed for a breakout year — he has made a handful of impressive plays through three days at camp — and program vet Renard Bell returns for his seventh year after missing 2021 with an ACL injury. Bell suited up in pads Saturday and participated sparingly in drills.

“The receiver room is great. I feel like our receiver room is the best part of our offense right now,” Ward said. “The way they can make plays in one-on-one coverage, the catches they can make. … Our receiver room is going to evolve. Right now, it’s the best part of our offense.”

But perhaps not for long — that is, if Ward lives up to expectations and takes firm grasp of the wheel in WSU’s new, quarterback-driven system.

“(Dickert) wants to make this a player-led team, which it has to be in order to win championships,” Ward said. “Putting that (on) your quarterback … people say (it’s) a lot of pressure, but I don’t believe in pressure or any of that. At the end of the day, it’s 11-on-11.

“It’s just really having that mindset each and every day: Go out and prove yourself.”

Advertising

Cougs supporting Cougs

The WSU men’s basketball team stopped by spring camp Saturday and the football squad gave its peers a proper send-off to New York City.

Dickert paused practice so his team could congratulate the Cougar hoops program for advancing to the NIT semifinal round. WSU faces Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Football players lined up across Rogers Field, forming a tunnel for their basketball counterparts to walk through before they headed to the airport.