The Cougars' defensive front stood out to Mike Leach on Saturday night vs. Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Every time Hercules Mata’afa sacked the quarterback in Washington State’s 33-25 win over Utah Saturday afternoon, his sack celebration was to mime the action of eating soup out of a bowl.

Hercules was hungry Saturday afternoon, and he feasted on Utah’s Tyler Huntley, sacking him three times by half time before the Utes’ wised up and redeployed their resources to keep the soup-eating Mata’afa at bay.

After tallying three sacks and four tackles-for-loss in two quarters, Mata’afa only had one more tackle-for-loss the rest of the way. But that’s OK, he says.

“I feel like I was getting a little bit more attention in the second half of the game, and if my job is to take up three guys, I’ll do what I gotta do,” Mata’afa said.

That, is what makes Mata’afa so important to WSU’s defense.

Based on his measurables alone – 6-foot-2, 252-pounds – he has no business playing in the middle of any defensive line. But Mata’afa plays much bigger than his size and is so disruptive that it takes several guys to contain him, which, as was the case against Utah, frees up other Coug defenders to make plays.

“He’s a beast, man. He’s always in the backfield. He just finds a way,” said linebacker Justus Rogers, who also sacked Huntley twice.

“I don’t even know how to explain it,” says safety Robert Taylor. “He does it every play, does it every week. We’re happy we have him. He makes this whole defense a lot better. We feed off that. He did his thing tonight and we appreciate him.”

In the second half, with Mata’afa getting more attention from Utah, the sacks didn’t stop, they just came from elsewhere. Frankie Luvu had one, and Hunter Dale contributed another off a nickel blitz.

“We were blitzing and I saw the tackle go down, so I was able to come off very tight, and the quarterback’s back was to me, so I was able to make a play,” said Dale, who also had his first career interception in the Cougs’ win.

One group really stood out amidst WSU’s stellar defensive effort that featured seven takeaways.

“I think our defensive front in general really set the tone for our defense,” WSU coach Mike Leach said. “Obviously they got some really good turnovers and things. I thought they were disruptive to the Utah quarterback. He was a good player.”

The Cougs’ defensive front overpowered the Utes’ offensive line. Mata’afa seemed like he was everywhere, the Utes’ also had to contend with big Dan Ekuale, who had one of the defense’s three forced fumbles, and Nnamdi Oguayo and Frankie Luvu also made life difficult for Huntley.

“It went horrible early. It was not an issue with the blitz, just simple four-man rush,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “The first quarter was a disaster offensively, just like last week.”

But, Whittingham said, “They have done that to everyone they have played. They are near the top of the Pac-12 in (the defensive front) and Hercules Mata’afa is probably the best in the league.”

Defense got Dotson back

WSU got senior linebacker Isaac Dotson back for the first time since he left the Oregon game with an injury.

Dotson started at middle linebacker, and had four assisted tackles in the win.

His return gave WSU some much-needed leadership at inside linebacker, where the Cougs have lost three seniors – Dotson, Peyton Pelluer and Nate DeRider – to injury this year.

“It’s kinda like losing your older brothers, and a month later, one comes back,” Rogers said. “Everybody’s just excited. It just elevates the whole defense, him being there.”

What’s up with the run game, or lack thereof?

WSU didn’t even really try to present the illusion of offense balance against the Utes. Sixty-nine of the Cougars’ 86 offensive plays were pass plays, and WSU did not even call a run play until midway through the first quarter.

Gerard Morrow did not make the trip after suffering an injury toward the end of last week’s win over Stanford, but Jamal Morrow had seven carries for 32 yards and James Williams had six carries for 9.

This wasn’t an oversight, Leach said, it was based on how Utah was playing the Cougs.

“They load the box up to get as many hats in there as they can. They’re a big, strong physical group and nobody else has run very well against them either,” Leach said. “So if they’d provided us more opportunities, we probably would have run it a little more. And maybe we should have run it a little more than we did.

“But this was not gonna be some kind of 30-carry game, not for us.”

Utes were without their best WR

Utah played without its leading receiver Darren Carrington, who was injured last week and was designated as a game-time decision this week.

“He brings another element to the team, but our receivers stepped up,” said Huntley. “It was not like the field was spread out tonight, but we did miss him.”

In Carrington’s absence, Raelon Singleton led Utah with six catches for 87 yards and a score.