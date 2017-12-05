Nine WSU players earned All-Pac-12 honors in the list released by the conference Tuesday morning
Washington State defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa and offensive guard Cody O’Connell have been named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the conference announced Tuesday morning.
Mata’afa and O’Connell led a list of nine Cougars who were named All-Pac-12 selections.
Offensive tackle Cole Madison, safety Jalen Thompson and kicker Erik Powell were named to the All-Pac-12 second team, while offensive tackle Andre Dillard, quarterback Luke Falk, linebacker Frankie Luvu and running back Jamal Morrow were All-Pac-12 honorable mentions.
This story will be updated.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Here are 5 of Bill Gates' favorite books from 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.