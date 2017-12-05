Nine WSU players earned All-Pac-12 honors in the list released by the conference Tuesday morning

Washington State defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa and offensive guard Cody O’Connell have been named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the conference announced Tuesday morning.

Mata’afa and O’Connell led a list of nine Cougars who were named All-Pac-12 selections.

Offensive tackle Cole Madison, safety Jalen Thompson and kicker Erik Powell were named to the All-Pac-12 second team, while offensive tackle Andre Dillard, quarterback Luke Falk, linebacker Frankie Luvu and running back Jamal Morrow were All-Pac-12 honorable mentions.

This story will be updated.