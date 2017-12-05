Nine WSU players earned All-Pac-12 honors in the list released by the conference Tuesday morning

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington State defensive tackle Hercules Mata’afa and offensive guard Cody O’Connell have been named to the All-Pac-12 first team, the conference announced Tuesday morning.

Mata’afa and O’Connell led a list of nine Cougars who were named All-Pac-12 selections.

Offensive tackle Cole Madison, safety Jalen Thompson and kicker Erik Powell were named to the All-Pac-12 second team, while offensive tackle Andre Dillard, quarterback Luke Falk, linebacker Frankie Luvu and running back Jamal Morrow were All-Pac-12 honorable mentions.

