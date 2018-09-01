Minshew threw for 319 yards in his first Pac-12 start as the Cougars used a big fourth quarter to beat the Cowboys 41-19.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — There was nothing perfect about it, and who anticipated it would be for a team that faced as much offseason attrition, and has as much to replace as much as the Washington State Cougars?

No Luke Falk. No Hercules Mata’afa. No Cody O’Connell. No Alex Grinch. No problem — at least not yet — for Mike Leach and the retooled Cougars.

Gardner Minshew tossed three touchdowns in his first start as a Pac-12 quarterback, all-purpose tailbacks James Williams and Max Borghi combined to score three times and the WSU defense, under the direction of first-year coordinator Tracy Claeys, held Wyoming’s offense at bay more times than not, allowing the Cougars to pull away for a 41-19 victory in the season opener at War Memorial Stadium.

Minshew endured a shaky second quarter to finish 38-of-57 passing for 319 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Williams carried the ball 16 times, gained 82 yards and scored a touchdown, while catching 10 passes for 53 yards and a touchdown. Borghi, a true freshman playing in his first college game, caught a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and rumbled for a 14-yard rushing TD in the fourth.

Claeys’ defense made things challenging for Wyoming QB Tyler Vander Waal, who finished with fewer than 100 yards and completed less than 50 percent of his throws. Nico Evans contributed 89 rushing yards for the Cowboys in 3 1/2 quarters, and scored one of their two touchdowns, but the senior running back left the game before the fourth with a chest injury.

The Cougars (1-0) continue nonconference play next Saturday at home against San Jose State (0-1) in a late-night 8 p.m. game at Martin Stadium (Pac-12 Networks).