Gabe Gubrud, the former Eastern Washington quarterback, will appeal the NCAA’s decision, though the timeline for an appeal is unclear.

Gage Gubrud’s possible transfer to Washington State hit a major roadblock Monday and it now seems unlikely that the former Eastern Washington quarterback will earn a sixth season of college eligibility.

The Spokesman-Review learned through multiple sources that Gubrud had his medical redshirt request denied by the NCAA, which would prevent him from playing for the Cougars in 2019.

According to sources, Gubrud will appeal the NCAA’s decision, though the timeline for an appeal is unclear.

The S-R learned Jan. 27 that Gubrud had chosen WSU as his transfer destination, pending the approval of a medical redshirt. The quarterback considered multiple schools before narrowing his search down to the Cougars and Utah.

To earn a sixth year of eligibility, Gubrud needed to show the NCAA he’d missed most of, or all of, two seasons because of a medical injury or hardship. Gubrud sustained a season-ending toe injury against Southern Utah, which forced him to miss the Eagles’ last 10 games of 2018.

A player may obtain a redshirt if he plays in one-third or less of his team’s games. Because EWU advanced to the FCS national championship game and therefore played 15 total games, Gubrud appeared in exactly one-third of the Eagles’ games.

The NCAA might have denied Gubrud a medical redshirt because the quarterback wasn’t able to prove he suffered another long-term injury during his EWU career. Gubrud redshirted in 2014 and played in three games during the 2015 season before he became EWU’s full-time starter. He played in 24 games over his redshirt sophomore and junior seasons before making just five appearances in 2018.

If the appeal is denied, the product of McMinnville, Ore., will end his college career with 753 completions, 9,984 passing yards and 87 passing touchdowns. Gubrud also had 1,042 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

GOLF

• The 21st Seattle Golf and Travel Show is set for Feb. 16-17 at the CenturyLink Field Event Center. Highlights of the show include an indoor driving range, free lessons from top pros and a special area for kids that includes free lessons and junior golf presentations. Buying a $15 ticket also allows attendees to receive free rounds of golf at select regional courses. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Among the mainstage guests giving instruction will be LPGA Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson and former PGA Tour player Jeff Gove. Renowned short-game instructor Dave Pelz will put on a putting clinic Feb. 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information is available at seattlegolfshow.com.

• Washington’s women’s golf team is in 12th place out of 16 teams after two rounds of the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge at the Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. The Huskies were 36 over after a 308-296—604, which trailed leader Stanford by 30 strokes. Julianne Alvarez is the top Husky, tied for 17th after a 75-72—147.

SILVERTIPS

• Everett captain Conner Dewar has been named the player of the week in the Western Hockey League. Dewar had four goals and four assists in two games, both victories over Seattle.

GONZAGA BASKETBALL

• For the third time this season, Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura was named the men’s player of the week in the West Coast Conference. Hachimura scored 52 points in a pair of victories by the Zags, including a career high 32 points against San Diego. The junior was 19 of 28 from the field (67.9 percent) and added 16 rebounds in the two games.

• Josh Perkins was one of the 10 players on the list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award. Perkins is averaging 6.7 assists a game, ninth in the country.