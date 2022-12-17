INGLEWOOD, Calf. — Jake Dickert will need to wait another year to win his first bowl game as Washington State head coach.

Fresno State started strong and rolled to a 29-6 win over Washington State at the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in front of 32,405 fans at SoFi Stadium.

The Bulldogs (10-4) opened the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive. The Cougars (7-6) wouldn’t score until late in the third quarter — the only time WSU put any points on the board.

Washington State’s defense kept them in the game, but couldn’t make up for a staggering 501-182 difference in total offense in favor of Fresno State.

After the Cougars scored to make the score 16-6, the Bulldogs answered with another 75-yard touchdown drive and scored again on their next possession to cap the rout.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener completed 24 of 36 attempts for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jordan Mims handled 18 carries for 205 yards and two scores. Both players managed more yardage individually than the Cougars as a whole.

Cameron Ward competed 22 of 32 attempts for 137 yards and an interception. He didn’t get much help from the rushing attack, that averaged 1.6 yards a carry.

The Cougars are now 0-2 in bowl games with Dickert as head coach, losing last year’s Sun Bowl to Central Michigan 24-21.