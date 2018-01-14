Share story

Stefanie Loh
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Former Washington State receiver Tavares Martin Jr. will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Martin Jr. announced Saturday on Twitter.

Martin, a native of Belle Glade, Fla., left WSU in December, saying that Cougars coach Mike Leach had cut him for requesting a transfer. However sources told The Seattle Times that Martin Jr. was dismissed for skipping team activities on several occasions.

Martin (6-1, 183 pounds) was a three-year starter for WSU at outside receiver, and he led the Cougars with 831 yards, nine touchdowns and 70 receptions this season.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Stefanie Loh: sloh@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @StefanieLoh. Stef Loh has covered college football in four conferences on both coasts, but her heart has always been rooted in the Pacific Northwest. She joined The Seattle Times in August 2015. She loves wine tasting, Olympic weightlifting, fall colors and college football Saturdays.