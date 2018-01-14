Former Washington State receiver Tavares Martin Jr. will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Martin Jr. announced Saturday on Twitter.
Martin, a native of Belle Glade, Fla., left WSU in December, saying that Cougars coach Mike Leach had cut him for requesting a transfer. However sources told The Seattle Times that Martin Jr. was dismissed for skipping team activities on several occasions.
Martin (6-1, 183 pounds) was a three-year starter for WSU at outside receiver, and he led the Cougars with 831 yards, nine touchdowns and 70 receptions this season.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.