Former Washington State receiver Tavares Martin Jr. will forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Martin Jr. announced Saturday on Twitter.

Martin, a native of Belle Glade, Fla., left WSU in December, saying that Cougars coach Mike Leach had cut him for requesting a transfer. However sources told The Seattle Times that Martin Jr. was dismissed for skipping team activities on several occasions.

Martin (6-1, 183 pounds) was a three-year starter for WSU at outside receiver, and he led the Cougars with 831 yards, nine touchdowns and 70 receptions this season.