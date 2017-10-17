River Cracraft finally gets his NFL shot .... with the Denver Broncos

River Cracraft was a fan favorite in his four years at Washington State, and the Cougars’ receiver was one of the key cogs on the 2015 team that finished with nine wins and a Sun Bowl victory, and on last year’s 8-5 squad that ended up in the Holiday Bowl.

Cracraft’s senior season ended prematurely when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Cal last Nov. 12. But on Tuesday, Cracraft announced that he’s been picked up the Denver Broncos.

Blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the @Broncos organization! #GoBroncos #19 pic.twitter.com/RNK4QNlHaF — River (@rivercracraft) October 17, 2017

Cracraft, who’s No. 2 behind Gabe Marks on the Cougars’ all-time receptions list, had 218 receptions, 20 touchdowns and 2,701 receiving yards in four seasons at WSU.

He went undrafted in May’s NFL Draft in part because he was still rehabbing from his ACL injury, but pronounced himself healthy when he return to WSU on Sept. 10 to take in the Cougars’ 3OT win against Boise State.

Since then, Cracraft has worked out for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. The Broncos, however, are the first team to truly give Cracraft a shot at playing in the NFL. Interestingly, the Broncos’ team’ reporter listed Cracraft as five under-the-radar receivers to watch for in a story dated April 9.

Cracraft will wear No. 19 in Denver because 10-year veteran cornerback Aqib Talib wears No. 21, Cracraft’s college number,