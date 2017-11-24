Marks latched on with the New York Jets this summer as an undrafted free agent, but he never played a professional snap.

Gabe Marks is moving on, or so he says.

The former WSU receiver, who collected a number of accolades in his four years as a Cougar, told The Seattle Times in an interview Wednesday that he’s moved on from his football-playing dreams. Instead, he’s “doing a lot of things, working on a lot of things,” most notably the website West Coast Offense, which he hopes to grow into “a Players’ Tribune kind of thing.”

“Life is like an onion, you know,” Marks said. “There’s a lot of layers in life, there’s a really long life, there’s a lot of things I’m interested in, and I think I’d be of better use to the world if I tried to do other things. You know what I mean? I just want to do other things. I hope that’s understandable to people, but I don’t really care.”

On his new venture, Marks said: “It doesn’t have to be like strictly on football and stuff like that. I just want a free space where athletes can come express their opinions on things and feel like they have a place to go say what they need to say. … I’m just trying to give the fan a more intimate experience of what athletes go through.”

Marks left WSU as the Pac-12’s all-time leader in receptions and set school records in touchdown receptions (37) and receiving yards (3,453). Despite that, Marks went undrafted in May but signed on with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. He didn’t play a preseason snap before being waived in early September.

