Former Washington State and NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested Friday in Palm Desert, California, according to jail records.

Leaf, 44, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 1:59 p.m. Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s office jail records. Leaf is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and is being held on $5,000 bail.

Leaf played for the Cougars from 1995-97 and led them to the 1998 Rose Bowl, their first appearance in the game in 67 years. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers.

The former quarterback has had a history of substance-abuse and legal troubles. In 2014, Leaf was sentenced to five years for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs, and for violating a probation. He was arrested twice in 2012 and charged with burglary and theft of prescription drugs.

A native of Great Falls, Montana, Leaf has spent the last two years working as a college football color analyst. He worked multiple WSU games for the Pac-12 Network before inking a deal with the ESPN networks in July of 2019. Leaf and broadcast partner Clay Matvick were on the call for the Cougars’ most recent game, a 31-21 loss to Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Last year, Leaf was also inducted into the 2019 WSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and was celebrated on the field during the Cougars’ Sept. 7 game against Northern Colorado.

