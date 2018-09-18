Jason Gesser handed in his resignation from WSU on Tuesday afternoon.

Jason Gesser, the quarterback who led Washington State to its last Rose Bowl, resigned on Tuesday from his position as assistant director of athletics with the Cougar Athletic Fund.

Gesser’s resignation comes a day after he was placed on administrative leave in the wake of a former Cougar student-athlete’s allegation that he tried to force himself on her in 2015.

Alyssa Bodeau, a former volleyball player, told The Spokesman-Review that she filed an official compliant against Gesser on Monday with the WSU Office for Equal Opportunity.

WSU President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun responded on Monday by placing Gesser on administrative leave as the Office for Equal Opportunity investigated Bodeau’s complaint.

In a text message to The Seattle Times, Gesser said he sent the following letter of resignation to WSU’s leadership on Tuesday afternoon:

Effective immediately, please accept my resignation as Assistant Athletic Director at Washington State University.

I am deeply saddened that recent circumstances in my private life have created a distraction for the Department and University. While I certainly never intended to hurt anyone, I believe it is best for all involved for me to move on.

I would like to thank Bill Moos and Dr. Elson Floyd for giving me this amazing opportunity to serve an institution I love. I am also deeply grateful to Dr. Kirk Schulz and Pat Chun for their fantastic leadership these past several years. I apologize to each of you for creating a situation that reflected negatively on WSU in any way.

To the young woman that I made feel uncomfortable, I respectfully have a different recollection of the situation you’ve described, but acknowledge that I should never have been in the situation in the first place, and I apologize. I truly never meant to cause you harm.

This is a very difficult time for me and my family, and I truly appreciate our friends, including the incredible colleagues and alumni I have met through my time at WSU. With this personal matter being made so public, it is taking a toll on my family in this close-knit community. I appreciate your understanding for the impact this has on them.

I remain a proud supporter of WSU, and I wish this community all the best.

Respectfully,

Jason Gesser

This story will be updated.