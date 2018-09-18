Jason Gesser handed in his resignation from WSU on Tuesday afternoon.
Jason Gesser, the quarterback who led Washington State to its last Rose Bowl, resigned on Tuesday from his position as assistant director of athletics with the Cougar Athletic Fund.
Gesser’s resignation comes a day after he was placed on administrative leave in the wake of a former Cougar student-athlete’s allegation that he tried to force himself on her in 2015.
Alyssa Bodeau, a former volleyball player, told The Spokesman-Review that she filed an official compliant against Gesser on Monday with the WSU Office for Equal Opportunity.
WSU President Kirk Schulz and Director of Athletics Pat Chun responded on Monday by placing Gesser on administrative leave as the Office for Equal Opportunity investigated Bodeau’s complaint.
In a text message to The Seattle Times, Gesser said he sent the following letter of resignation to WSU’s leadership on Tuesday afternoon:
