Mike Leach died Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. He was 61.

The third-year Mississippi State head coach — who previously coached Washington State for eight seasons, from 2012 to 2019 — dealt with “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville on Sunday, according to the university. Leach was initially treated at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville.

The Clarion Ledger reported Monday, citing multiple sources, that Leach had a massive heart attack. John Canzano, of JohnCanzano.com and 750 The Game, did not confirm that report but added in a separate story that Leach “has been suffering from heart failure for a while.”

In a statement, the Leach family said, “Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity.

“We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world,” the family said. “Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

Leach compiled a 158-107 record in 21 seasons as a college head coach — including successful stints at MSU (19-17), WSU (55-47) and Texas Tech (84-43). His Cougars achieved bowl eligibility in six of Leach’s eight seasons at the helm, notably defeating Iowa State 28-26 in the Alamo Bowl to secure an 11-2 record and a No. 10 ranking in 2018. He was named AFCA national coach of the year following that campaign, and received Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors in both 2015 and 2018.

Isaac Dotson, a WSU linebacker from 2013 to 2017, called Leach’s impact on that program “monumental. I grew up as a Coug fan. Both my parents went there and my dad wrestled there. I was always watching the Cougs growing up. I wanted to be a Coug, and he gave me that opportunity to really live out a dream. So it was special for me, from a personal standpoint.

“But what he was able to do with our team, flipping the program on its head and turning us into a winning program and taking us to four bowl games when I was there … he transformed the culture. It wasn’t just that he came in and replaced the coaching staff with his staff. He changed everything.”

And not only at Washington State. While at Iowa Western (1989-91), Valdosta State (1992-96) and Kentucky (1997-98) as head coach Hal Mumme’s offensive coordinator, Leach developed and implemented the air raid offense — which fundamentally changed college football as well.

Leach’s prolific passing attack produced a litany of successful quarterbacks — including Kentucky’s Tim Couch (the No. 1 overall pick in 1999), Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury (currently head coach of the Arizona Cardinals) and Graham Harrell (the offensive coordinator at West Virginia), and WSU’s Gardner Minshew (the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner as the nation’s best senior QB in 2018).

Leach’s system — and his staff — has infiltrated every level of college football. The offensive innovator’s coaching tree includes Kingsbury, Harrell, TCU coach Sonny Dykes, USC coach Lincoln Riley, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia coach Neal Brown, Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Cumbie and many more.

“He was a football revolutionary,” Dotson said.

Leach was controversially fired from Texas Tech in December 2009, when it was alleged that Red Raiders football player Adam James — the son of former SMU running back and football analyst Craig James — had been locked in a closet for hours after sustaining a concussion. Leach steadfastly denied the allegations, telling the New York Times in 2009 he only ordered James be taken “out of the light.” He sued Texas Tech for wrongful termination and other claims, though said suits were later dismissed.

A Susanville, Calif., native, Leach was also known for his eccentric personality and the often viral press conferences he produced. The former BYU rugby player famously pontificated about pirates, weddings, gummy bears, aliens, sasquatch — and occasionally, football.

“Pirates function as a team,” Leach told ESPN in 2008, explaining his fascination. “There were a lot of castes and classes in England at the time. But with pirates, it didn’t matter if you were black, white, rich or poor. The object was to get a treasure. If the captain did a bad job, you could just overthrow him.”

For better or worse, the Cougs’ longtime captain was uniquely, unapologetically himself.

“That’s one of the things that can be appreciated about him the most, that he’s a genuine guy and that’s who he is. In front of the cameras, in front of the team, in 1-on-1 conversations, that’s Mike Leach,” Dotson said. “That’s him all the time. He was never a wavering personality. He was going to speak his mind. If you asked him a question that intrigued him, he might talk to you for an hour.

“This year, for whatever reason, a lot of his little quips and soundbites have gained popularity. But it’s the same things he’s been saying and we’ve been hearing for the last 10 years.”

Usually saying.

Sometimes singing.

Dotson chuckled Monday afternoon while recalling Leach’s impromptu mariachi performance at the El Paso airport prior to the Sun Bowl in 2015.

“It was a little welcome (event) as we were walking through the airport. They pulled coach Leach up there to sing with the mariachi band,” Dotson said. “I forget what song it was, but he was game for it. He did his best. It wasn’t the most beautiful singing I’ve heard, but it was his personality. He was up for whatever. He was a genuinely fun dude to be around.”

Before all that, Leach grew up the son of a forester, moving several times before settling with his family in Cody, Wyo. He played football at Cody High School and was recruited by BYU, but an ankle injury forced a shift to rugby instead.

Still, Leach met his wife, Sharon, in Provo, Utah, and he attributed the origins of his offense to legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards and then-assistants Roger French and Norm Chow. He earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies from BYU in 1983, a law degree from Pepperdine in 1986 and a Master’s of Sports Science in sports coaching from the United States Sports Academy in 1988.

Leach is survived by his wife, his four children (Janeen, Kim, Cody and Kiersten) and three grandchildren.

During the last three decades, his system has been replicated and imitated. There are countless iterations of the air raid offense.

But only one Mike Leach.

This story will be updated.