Daiyan Henley’s NFL career will begin in his home city.

The former Washington State linebacker will stay in his native Los Angeles to play for the Chargers, who selected Henley with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday.

Henley became a superstar last year in his one and only season at WSU.

He put together one of the best seasons in program history for a linebacker, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors after amassing 106 tackles — second in the conference — along with 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Henley was the first player in WSU history to be named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the nation’s top linebacker.

The 6 foot 2, 230 pounder is a dynamic defender — an aggressive tackler with a high motor, and boasting enough speed and agility to keep pace in coverage with skill players.

“Henley is an undersized linebacker with the instincts and the short-area burst to split blockers and make plays in the backfield,” ESPN analyst Steve Muench wrote of Henley. “He can keep blockers off his frame with his length, closes well and chases with good effort. He stood out covering (running backs) during one-on-ones the week of the Senior Bowl, and he has the speed to carry tight ends down the seam. He hasn’t reached his potential as a pass-rusher, but he had three sacks against Colorado State last season, flashing the ability to win with his hands.”

Advertising

After graduating from Crenshaw High in the heart of L.A., Henley began his collegiate career at Nevada in 2017. He was initially a receiver and return man, but started cross-training at receiver and defensive back as a sophomore. He moved to the defensive side of the ball for good in 2019, then converted to linebacker in 2020 and earned a second-team All-Mountain West nod the following year.

Henley transferred to WSU in December 2021, and it wasn’t long before he became a clear-cut NFL prospect.

“This is where my best season as a linebacker happened, so when it’s time for me to go to the league, I’m repping the Cougs,” Henley said in March after WSU’s pro day.

After his 2022 campaign, Henley participated in the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine. He boosted his draft stock during the week of the Senior Bowl in early February, impressing scouts with his coverage abilities. In the Senior Bowl game, Henley served as captain of his team’s defense at middle linebacker.

He recorded above-average marks in late February at the combine and shined at WSU’s pro day on March 28.

“I’d say I’m a versatile player who doesn’t come off the field,” Henley said after the pro day when asked how he pitches himself to NFL scouts. “I’m there for every down. Beyond that, I’m a special-teams core player. … I’ve been selling myself as a guy that doesn’t need to come off the field — every down, fourth-down included.”

ESPN projects Henley to contribute for the Chargers’ special-teams units next season and rotate into the defensive lineup in substitute packages “before developing into a starter,” according to Muench’s report.

Entering the draft, Henley was the No. 75 overall prospect and the No. 4-ranked inside linebacker, per ESPN. Four linebackers were picked before Henley, who became the first WSU LB to be drafted since Raonall Smith went to Minnesota in 2002. Henley is the ninth WSU player in the past 20 years to be drafted in the third round or earlier.