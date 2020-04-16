The coronavirus pandemic has driven the majority of Washington State’s student-athletes out of Pullman for the time being and even those who stuck around have been barred from using the training facilities and weight rooms on campus as the school complies with Jay Inslee’s stay at home order.

Former Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard, now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, is facing many of the same restrictions as COVID-19 threatens the professional football season, which would normally be holding its rookie minicamp next month.

Recognizing that many of his former college teammates, and other WSU athletes, may not have workout equipment or nutritional resources readily available, Dillard stepped up and spent big on care packages that the school plans on distributing to all Cougar athletes.

According to WSU, the “fueling care packages” included strength and conditioning items such as elastic resistance bands and various nutritional items. It’s unclear exactly how many individual packages were sent out by WSU or how much Dillard spent on the packages.

Bryce Moyle, a left-handed pitcher for the Cougars’ baseball team, and women’s basketball player Michaela Jones shared photos of the packages sent by Dillard. Moyle’s box included two elastic bands, a clear plastic Gatorade blender bottle, a two-pound tub of standard whey protein and two bottles of dotFIT vitamins. Jones’ package included a tub of protein powder, a blender bottle and vitamins.

Just received this care package. Thank you to Coug Football alum and current Philadelphia Eagle, Andre Dillard for his generosity!! This is so much appreciated and a great example for the world, kindness makes a difference! #ThankYouDillard pic.twitter.com/LJlSDHljf7 — Michaela Jones (@mjoness20) April 16, 2020

“This is so much appreciated and a great example for the world, kindness makes a difference!” Jones wrote on Twitter.

WSU decathlete Seth Andres tweeted out a photo of his box with the caption, “Life long Coug fan. Life long Eagles fan. Current WSU student athlete. I’d like to deeply thank Andre Dillard for donating these care packages for us athletes who remained in Pullman. #FlyEaglesFly”

Life long Coug fan. Life long Eagles fan. Current WSU student athlete.

I'd like to deeply thank Andre Dillard for donating these care packages for us athletes who remained in Pullman.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/IfjREW1jwO — Seth 🗯 (@seth_andres) April 16, 2020

Baseball coach Brian Green applauded Dillard for his generosity during a live chat for The Spokesman-Review’s Northwest Passages Forum Thursday afternoon.

“To give that much when you’re fresh out of college, a care package for all the athletes, it just speaks to the community and the culture of not only athletics, but just of Washington State in general,” Green said. “It’s just a giving culture. … It is awesome, our kids are getting workout bands, they’re getting nutrition things and every athlete got it.

“When an NFL guy is sending a rower or a baseball player something like that, it makes you feel really good. Our kids are pumped, everybody’s saying thank you and it’s a big-league gesture by a big-league Coug.”

As a first-round Draft pick, Dillard signed a four-year contract with the Eagles valued at $12.3 million. Dillard’s signing bonus was nearly $7 million. Philadelphia signed the two-time All-Pac-12 selection as a long-term replacement for veteran left tackle and nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters, but Dillard saw plenty of action as a rookie, playing in all 16 regular-season games and making four starts when Peters was injured. Dillard also played in Philadelphia’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

A lightly-recruited prospect, Dillard weighed just 240 pounds when he signed with WSU over Idaho, Eastern Washington and Portland State as a senior at Woodinville High School. He completed one of the most impressive transformations in school history and left the Cougars as a 310-pound All-American who’d start 39 consecutive games at left tackle.