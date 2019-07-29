Keith Lincoln, a powerful, versatile fullback for Washington State in the late 1950s and early ’60s who later went on to a storied professional football career with the San Diego Chargers, died Saturday in Pullman at the age of 80.

A multifaceted athlete for the Cougars, Lincoln, nicknamed the “Moose of the Palouse,” had spells at quarterback, running back and punter.

A 1979 WSU Hall of Fame inductee, Lincoln returned to the Palouse following his nine-year career in the American Football League and had two assistant coaching stints, at Idaho in 1970 and WSU in 1971 under Jim Sweeney, before taking on an administrative role at his alma mater as the school’s director of alumni relations.

To San Diegans, Lincoln always will be known as a member of the only professional sports team to bring a championship to the city, and he was the most outstanding player of the 1963 AFL Championship Game, which the Chargers won in a 51-10 rout.

Lincoln rolled up a record 329 yards from scrimmage and accounted for two touchdowns against the Boston Patriots.

He was a five-time AFL All-Star and finished with 4,387 yards and 29 total touchdowns for the Chargers.

• The Cougars landed a four-star receiver recruit from Michigan, who definitely is impressed with the football program in Pullman. “I chose the bast passing offense in the country,” Christian Fitzpatrick wrote on Twitter, announcing his commitment to WSU. Fitzpatrick, out of Waterford Mott High in Waterford, Mich., is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com and a three-star recruit by ESPN.com and 247Sports. He is 6 feet 4 and 210 pounds, and the younger brother of Louisville receiver Dez Fitzpatrick.

• Allie Eaton and Sam Clifford have joined the WSU rowing staff as assistant coaches. Eaton has been coaching at the Gorge Narrows Rowing Club in Victoria, B.C., and Clifford at Community Rowing, Inc., near Boston. Both are graduates of Indiana.

• WSU swimmers Taylor McCoy and Lauren Burckel each recorded qualifying times for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials. McCoy, from Pullman, had a time of 2:14.46 in the 200-meter backstroke. Burckel had qualifying times of 2:30.80 in the 200 breaststroke and 1:09.95 in the 100 breast.

SOFTBALL

• Sammamish bounced back with a second-day victory, a 6-4 decision over Elnora, Alberta, in the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland. Malia Moriarity was the winning pitcher for Sammamish, now 1-1 in the tournament, and also contributed two hits. Ava Grossi had a single and an RBI for the winners and Ava Steiner had a double. In other games Monday, with all three winners improving to 2-0, Columbus, Texas, was a 13-2 winner over Milan, Italy; Poland, Ohio, edged Tampa Bay, Fla., 3-2; and Mesa, Ariz., topped Haverstraw/Nanuet, N.Y., 15-3.

GOLF

• With a 4-under 68 in a chapman format, Craig Roth and Cody Roth of Bellingham captured their fourth title in the WSGA Parent-Child Championship. The pair played the 6,398-yard McCormick Woods Golf Club in Port Orchard bogey-free and won by two strokes. The pair also won the title in 2012, 2016 and 2018. Arnel Blancas and Hailey Blancas of Montesano were the net winners with a 10-under 62.

TENNIS

• In the Washington State Open at the Seattle Tennis Club, one of the best matches featuring local players in the round of 128 was Piers Foley of Lynnwood scoring a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory over Prabh Sangha of Bremerton.