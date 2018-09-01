Luke Falk, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Tennessee, was released by the Titans. River Cracraft, who’s second all time at WSU in career receiving yards, was also waived by the Broncos.

Former cornerstones of Washington State’s Air Raid offense, quarterback Luke Falk and wide receiver River Cracraft, weren’t able to hold onto jobs Saturday as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

Falk, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Tennessee, was released by the Titans, who retained two quarterbacks: fourth-year starter Marcus Mariota and primary backup Blaine Gabbert.

Mariota and Gabbert rested in Tennessee’s most recent preseason game, and Falk played all four quarters in a 13-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Pac-12 record-holder completed 13 of 24 passes in the game for 114 yards, throwing no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Falk, who may stay with the Titans as a practice squad player, finished the preseason completing 32 of 58 passes for 296 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Broncos waived Cracraft and former Georgia receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Cracraft, who’s second all time at WSU in career receiving yards, caught six passes for 26 yards during the preseason.

He also spent time on special teams, returning four punts for an average of 9.3 yards per punt.

Former WSU safety Shalom Luani, a 2017 NFL Draft pick by the Oakland Raiders, was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, reuniting him with ex-Oakland defensive coordinator Ken Norton.