A former four-star cornerback who planned to join Stanford’s football team before the school sought out information about his involvement as a witness in an eight-month-long police investigation is now at Washington State as a walk-on, a source close to the program confirmed to the The Spokesman-Review.

Cougfan.com first reported the news that Ayden Hector, a standout player at Seattle powerhouse Eastside Catholic, has landed with the Cougars nearly six months after Stanford withdrew the player’s scholarship.

In 2018 Hector, according to a statement he posted on Twitter “was one of several witnesses who cooperated with the authorities in an 8-month-long investigation which resulted in no charges being filed.”

The investigation involved a 16-year-old girl from a different school and mostly members of Eastside Catholic’s Class 3A state champion football team. Court documents obtained by The Seattle Times, sworn statements under oath and interviews with police show the girl had previously been drinking that night when four football players — not including Hector — were alleged to have sexually assaulted her, according to police. Hector and another player were sitting in the cab of the truck and did not participate in the alleged act.

As Hector alluded to in his tweet, the King County prosecutor presiding over the investigation did not file charges based on insufficient evidence, according to The Seattle Times.

“It is unfortunate that complete strangers … have passed off false speculations, rumors and hearsay about me related to this investigation,” Hector wrote.

In the Twitter post, the player also mentioned Stanford’s decision “was not in any way based on me being considered accused or a suspect of sexual misconduct, which I never was.”

According to The Seattle Times, Stanford exercised its right to rescind admission of an applicant based upon a review of additional information, and “the university has taken that step with regard to an incoming undergraduate for fall 2020 who was scheduled to be a football student-athlete,” assistant athletic director Brian Risso said in a statement obtained by the newspaper.

As a high school player, Hector was considered the third-best overall recruit in the state of Washington by 247sports.com, as well as the nation’s No. 15 cornerback. He received a scholarship offer from every school in the Pac-12, along with offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin.

In four years with Eastside Catholic’s varsity team, Hector had 137 tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five blocked punts. He returned four interceptions for touchdowns and one fumble.

Hector returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and played in the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu in January.

The cornerback led Eastside Catholic to its second consecutive 3A state championship last fall, helping the Crusaders beat O’Dea 20-12.

Hector joins a crowded WSU cornerbacks room that includes senior George Hicks III and junior Derrick Langford, who both started games for the Cougars last season.

Freshman Chau Smith-Wade has been praised by coaches and teammates through the first week of fall camp, as has junior-college transfer Jaylen Watson, a former USC signee who joined the Cougars this offseason.