PULLMAN — Gage Gubrud made the first start of his career against them. Now he’ll be one of them.

After a long and at times strenuous process for the FCS All-American and two-time Walter Payton Award finalist, Gubrud finally got the clarity he was looking for Saturday. The former Eastern Washington quarterback will spend his final season of college eligibility in the Pac-12 Conference, at Washington State, after earning a medical redshirt from the NCAA.

The Cougars officially introduced Gubrud Saturday morning from their official Twitter account: “And the final piece of the Class of 2019 is in! Welcome to the WSU Cougar Family, @Gagegubs! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt”

Though only 70 miles separate the schools, getting the dual-threat Gubrud from EWU to WSU came with some major hurdles. Five days ago, the QB confirmed to The Spokesman-Review his application for a medical redshirt had been denied by the NCAA, though Gubrud planned to appeal the decision citing “unusual circumstances.”

The NCAA moved swiftly to overturn the initial decision, granting Gubrud his sixth year of eligibility less than a week later.

The QB’s situation may have been unprecedented at any level of college football.

A toe injury suffered in EWU’s fifth game of the season at Montana State forced Gubrud to spend the rest of his senior year in Cheney on the sidelines, while backup Eric Barriere took over and lifted the Eagles to the FCS playoffs and eventually the national championship game, which EWU lost to North Dakota State 38-24.

The NCAA states that a player is eligible for a medical redshirt if he played in one-third or fewer of his team’s games. Only because the Eagles advanced to the national title — and thus played in 15 games — did Gubrud qualify.

The S-R learned on Jan. 10 that Gubrud had entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal and the QB later confirmed that he’d narrowed his choices down to WSU and Utah.

In the end he chose the Cougars, who are replacing another one-year transfer behind center — Gardner Minshew. It’s unclear if Gubrud will be able to join the Cougars for spring camp, but once he does arrive, he’ll easily be the most experienced signal-caller on Mike Leach’s roster.