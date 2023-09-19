PULLMAN — Cam Ward likes to say that when he was growing up in West Columbia, Texas, a small town about an hour outside of Houston, he was raised to work hard. Don’t make excuses. Don’t try to prove other people wrong. Prove yourself right.

“I keep those three things going with me every day,” Ward said. “It’ll get me to where I wanna be.”

Which is why Washington State’s quarterback hates getting removed from games when things are out of reach. In their rout over Northern Colorado last weekend, Ward said, the Cougars could have been up 50, and he would have preferred to stay in the game and prove the right things to himself.

He hasn’t needed to, though, which illustrates a lot about the dazzling season Ward is delivering. The numbers are one thing. The ones he’s missed out on because his team is taking care of business are another.

To wit: Ward is one of four quarterbacks in the country with nine-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions, and with a 72% completion percentage, he’s one of nine quarterbacks to clear the 70% mark with 900-plus passing yards. In WSU’s season-opening romp over Colorado State, Ward produced a career-best game with 451 passing yards. He followed that by totaling 208 passing yards in his club’s upset over Wisconsin, and in the Cougs’ win over the Bears, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 307 yards and four passing scores.

For all those nice stats, though, these might raise even more eyebrows: Through these first three games, Ward has played 190 of 235 available snaps, per Pro Football Focus. That comes out to 81%. Against CSU, he played 79 of 90. Against Wisconsin, Ward played all 68. Against Northern Colorado, he logged just 43 of 77 snaps.

Above all, that might demonstrate two things: One, Ward has become one of the nation’s best quarterbacks — on limited snaps. Two, he’s been able to get rest, which bodes well for No. 21 WSU and its Pac-12 schedule, which begins on Saturday with a showdown at home against No. 14 Oregon State.

“It’s helped me physically for sure, to start Pac play,” Ward said. “The past three games, they really don’t mean anything. Everything comes down to this Saturday. This is what we worked for this summer. It all comes down to Saturdays. We try to go 1-0. So it’s a mindset, but it for sure helps me physically.”

For the Cougars, if there’s anything better than starting the season 3-0 and earning a No. 21 ranking, it’s doing it all and getting rest at the same time. So many of their stars exited early from their wins over Colorado State and Northern Colorado. They might not have liked it at the time — “They could have left me in the whole rest of the game, I wouldn’t have cared one bit,” linebacker Kyle Thornton said after Saturday’s game — but they also understand the value: They get some rest. They avoid injuries. They give their younger comrades chances to get reps and build experience.

That has provided meaningful experience for those guys. Backup quarterback John Mateer, who took over for Ward in Saturday’s second half, hit 7 of 8 passes for 138 yards and two scores. Even third-stringer Emmett Brown entered in the fourth quarter. On defense, players like Reece Sylvester took over for starter Jaden Hicks, and cornerback Stephen Hall relieved Cam Lampkin. Their chances to play important snaps might not be too far away.

Here’s how the conversation usually goes when players get pulled early, according to safety Sam Lockett III: Their position coach will recognize the game is getting out of hand, so they’ll alert starters. You’ve got one more series.

“Depending on how that series goes,” Lockett said, “they’ll take it from there.”

For his part, Lockett has gotten his fair share of rest, and for a guy who broke his hand at the tail end of fall camp and played with a cast for the first two games of the season, that might not be the worst thing. In WSU’s win over CSU, Lockett 58 of 66 snaps. Against Wisconsin, he played all 71 snaps, and against UNC, he played just 42 of 63 snaps, departing in the third quarter.

Linebacker Devin Richardson, tied with Lockett for most tackles on the team with 21, has delivered his damage with early exits too. In the CSU game, Richardson played 51 of 66 snaps. He played all 71 against Wisconsin. He played just 33 of 63 against Northern Colorado.

“Oh, rest definitely helps,” Richardson said. “I think the coaches are doing a great job of managing reps and making sure we have other guys getting looks, too, because getting deeper into the season, you never know, an injury could happen. So we gotta make sure every guy is ready.”

As for his reaction to getting pulled early?

“I’m OK with it,” Richardson said, “because, I mean, from my previous experience, I know how to stand on the sidelines and get mental reps as if I was in. Whether I’m in or out, I’m mentally working. If I’m out, I’m gonna just make sure I’m coaching up the guys when they come out to the sideline and tell them what I see.”

Star edges Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson have gotten the same opportunities. Both played just 25 of 63 snaps in their team’s win over Northern Colorado. Stone Jr. played one more snap than Jackson in WSU’s win over Wisconsin, 51 over Jackson’s 50, and he did the same against Colorado State, logging 43 of 66 snaps to Jackson’s 42 of 66.

Even in those limited capacities, Stone Jr. has stood out like a skyscraper on a Palouse wheat field. He’s generated three sacks, which ranks 12th in the country, and his two forced fumbles — both against Wisconsin — are tied for the most nationally.

That’s helped the Cougars pull away early from the Rams and Bears, and in turn, that has opened up chances for them to gauge their depth at the edge position, handing out more playing time to guys like Raam Stevenson, Andrew Edson and true freshman Isaac Terrell.

Will that help Washington State take down Oregon State this weekend? Only time will tell, but this much seems clear: The Cougs will take the field with fresh legs.