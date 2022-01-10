Quarterback Cameron Ward is coming to Pullman.

Ward, who starred the past two seasons at Incarnate Word in San Antonio and was one of the top players in the transfer portal, tweeted Monday afternoon that he was transferring to Washington State.

Ward tweeted: “Top floor, didn’t take the elevator I climbed my way up!!#GoCougs.”

Top floor, didn’t take the elevator I climbed my way up!!#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Vkbdp3NxfI — Cameron Ward ➐ (@Cameron7Ward) January 11, 2022

Ward previously had tweeted that he was considering WSU, Houston, Mississippi, Prairie View A&M and returning to Incarnate Word.

Ward comes to a WSU team that suddenly had a big need at that position when Jayden de Laura, the Cougars’ starting quarterback the past two seasons, announced last week that he was entering the transfer portal.

Ward was not heavily recruited while playing quarterback in a run-heavy system at West Columbia High School in Texas, about an hour southwest of Houston.

Incarnate Word took a chance on Ward and it paid off.

Advertising

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Ward played in six games as a freshman in a shortened season last spring, throwing for 2,260 yards and 24 touchdowns and helping the Cardinals to a 3-3 record. That earned him the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top offensive freshman in FCS.

Ward was even better this past season, leading Incarnate Word to a 10-3 season while throwing for 4,648 yards and an FCS-leading 47 touchdowns.

Eric Morris, the Incarnate Word coach, left to become Washington State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. A couple of days later, Ward entered the transfer portal.

According to 247sports.com, Ward was the No. 3 quarterback in the transfer portal behind Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams and Quinn Ewers, who left Ohio State and transferred to Texas.

Ward excelled in Morris’ offense — a variation of Mike Leach’s Air Raid — and that led to speculation that the quarterback would join his former coach at WSU.

The stakes for the Cougars became higher when de Laura entered the transfer portal.

Advertising

That left WSU thin at the position with Victor Gabalis, a walkon sophomore who nearly led the Cougars to a come-from-behind win in the Sun Bowl last month, as the only QB on the roster with college game experience. The only scholarship quarterback on the roster was freshman Xavier Ward.

The Cougars had great success with a transfer quarterback in 2018 when Gardner Minshew, who had played for East Carolina, led the Cougars to a 10-3 record.

WSU brought in a touted quarterback transfer the next season, Eastern Washington star Gage Gubrud, but the graduate transfer rarely played after Anthony Gordon won the starting job in fall camp.

Ward, particularly with the advantage of playing under Morris’ offensive system the past two years, would seem to have a pretty clear path to becoming the Cougars’ starter. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Regardless, WSU fans are undoubtedly feeling a little better as they ponder the Cougars future without de Laura.

Note

Quarterback Cam Cooper, who spent the past four seasons with the Cougars and entered the transfer portal in late November, committed to Hawaii on Monday.

Cooper was in competition to be the starting quarterback the past two seasons, but the former four-star prospect was relegated to reserve duty. During his WSU career, he completed 15 of his 23 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.