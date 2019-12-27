PHOENIX — Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
The Falcons (11-2) had their triple option working to near perfection, grinding out 371 yards rushing while setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession record of 43:24.
“We just couldn’t get (them) off the field,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said.
Donald Hammond III scored two touchdowns and Remsberg had his fourth-down TD confirmed by review to help the Falcons close the season on an eight-game winning streak.
Anthony Gordon, the FBS passing leader, kept the Cougars within reach, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Brandon Arconado on a 13-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to pull Washington State (6-7) within 24-21, but the Cougars had no answer for Air Force’s triple-option attack.
The 2018 game was dubbed the Cheez-INT Bowl after Texas Christian and California combined for nine interceptions.
A year later, Air Force and WSU brought philosophical differences to the desert.
The Falcons like to stay grounded, running 57 times a game while finishing third in the FBS at 292.5 yards per game.
The Cougars love to fly, putting it up 56 times a game to lead the nation with nearly 450 yards a game.
Washington State started the Cheez-It Bowl quickly, racing down the field with a series of completions, only to get stuffed by an Air Force goal-line stand.
Later WSU had another fourth-down failure, this one at Air Force’s 5-yard line.
“I believed we’d get it. We have all year, for the most part,” Leach said. “I know Air Force goes for it a lot, but there’s those who think we invented going for it.”
The Falcons’ opening drive of the game was a yard-churning, clock-winding grind, covering 98 yards in 20 plays and 12:23. Hammond capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Air Force’s next two drives took less time combined than the first, ending in Jake Koehnke’s 28-yard field goal and Taven Birdow’s 3-yard run after Gordon lost a fumble at Washington State’s 23.
The Cougars had two more quick-hitting drives to pull within 17-14 at halftime on Gordon’s two TD passes.
Air Force went right back to the ground to open the second half; 13 plays, 75 yards, capped by Hammond’s 7-yard TD run.
Remsberg’s diving TD run capped a 60-yard scoring drive to seal it.
“Our whole goal for the defensive front was to collapse the middle to make them bounce it out,” Washington State defensive lineman Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei said. “We were unable to keep our pads low and make plays.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.