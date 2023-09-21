Washington State and Oregon State, BFFs forever.

Out of the sordid mess that has befallen the Pac-12 — “a conference that has been around for over 100 years, literally self-destructing in an afternoon,” in the blunt words of WSU president Kirk Schulz on Thursday — the alliance between these two land-grant universities is one of the most poignant.

Certainly, it is a coalition borne of necessity and mutual self-interest, as WSU and OSU find themselves isolated on an island after being callously cast adrift by the rest of the Pac-12. But as they prepare to square off in Pullman on Saturday in a football game that ripples with outsized significance, the Cougars and Beavers are finding that their only hope for survival is to join forces in search of a path to a Power Five landing spot.

Which helps explain the extraordinary sight on Thursday of Schulz, Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun and OSU AD Scott Barnes gathered together for a joint Zoom news conference, with a backdrop that contained the logos of both schools. At the end, Schulz uttered a hearty, “Go Beavs,” echoed by a “Go Cougs” from Murthy.

Barnes hastened to add, “I want to be clear that this partnership has been super strong, but it’s on pause come kickoff for just a little while. Then we’ll get back to it.”

Yet there will be definite displays of solidarity on Saturday at Martin Stadium even in the midst of the vital showdown between two teams that are each 3-0 and ranked nationally (14th for Oregon State, 21st for Washington State).

Chun said that the WSU band will play the Oregon State fight song at precisely 18 minutes before kickoff, “and we’re going to ask as a show of respect that our fans applaud that fight song, because the two universities are in a fight together. And I know our two mascots are probably going to interact more than they ever have interacted, really as symbolic of the two schools going down this unique road together.”

Advertising

The newfound camaraderie between Oregon State and Washington State became evident when Beaver fans erupted in cheers when the score of WSU’s win over Wisconsin was announced at their stadium. Now it seems they are inextricably linked for the foreseeable future.

It’s a matchup of two teams that are the only ones in the Pac-12 to not be taken in by a Power Five conference come next season. That leaves their status for 2024 and beyond very much in doubt. But to their credit, WSU and OSU have risen above all the distractions that rightfully could have derailed their football season to establish themselves as legitimate Pac-12 contenders. In fact, a common theme of the news conference was incredulity that two thriving athletic programs, on the men’s and women’s side, should find themselves in this predicament.

“Ironically, this is not a case of two underperforming teams being relegated,’’ Schulz said. “In fact, these are two of the best college football teams in the country, going head-to-head at a sold-out stadium on national television. … Let’s be clear, WSU and OSU are in this situation not because of the quality of our athletic programs, but because of the size of our media markets.”

“When you talk about what Saturday means, it is football at its highest level,’’ Chun added. “And it goes back to the questions that are that are surrounding the two campuses: It is inexplicable that these two programs are in this situation, when the thing that was always said you have to win at, now both schools happen to be winning at.”

Schulz and Murthy characterized the path forward as extraordinarily complex, but one they are navigating together.

“Fans need to know that we are leaving no stone unturned,’’ Schulz said. “Together, WSU and OSU are aggressively pursuing all options. Staff from our two schools are meeting daily to explore alternatives and determine the best path forward.”

Advertising

The news conference Thursday didn’t offer any revelations on a path that would lead them to the Mountain West Conference, a reformulated Pac-12 or some other destination. Those determinations won’t come until the two schools pore over the financial assets and liabilities of the conference to determine precisely how firmly WSU and OSU would stand as the sole conference survivors. And that’s tied to an ongoing legal battle over control of the remaining Pac-12 assets and intellectual property.

After winning a temporary restraining order last week to prevent the departing Pac-12 members from meeting, WSU and OSU are waiting for a hearing to be scheduled on a request for a preliminary junction. But Schulz said that answers should be forthcoming.

“We’re going to continue to exercise our due diligence and take our time, understand assets and liabilities, and then maybe some doors get shut on what the future looks like on certain partnerships, and maybe others are opened,’’ he said. “But we’ve got to have that full picture.

“Now, I don’t think it’s going to take us months to get the full picture. I’m optimistic that, in the next 30 days or so, we’re going to have a pretty decent idea of a lot of this, and that will help our decision-making and our legal strategy.”

In the meantime, Washington State and Oregon State will continue their alliance of necessity that has become one of mutual respect and shared values.

“When we had a full complement of 12 schools, I think we sometimes spent too much time looking at UCLA and USC and other schools like that,’’ Schulz said. “And our sister institution that was in the state right next to us with a lot of similarities, sometimes we just didn’t think as much about the partnerships that we could have had with Oregon State at the time.

Advertising

“So if nothing else, this has pulled the two institutions close together. … I do think it’s caused us maybe to refocus a little bit on a sister institution, and figure out some ways that we can continue to do things together, not just athletically, but academically, in benefiting both of our states.”

Washington State and Oregon State, BFFs forever — except, of course, for about a three-hour window Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

“It’s not the situation we wanted,’’ Schulz said. “But if we have to be here, I can’t think of a better storyline than the way it’s playing out. … Obviously, I’m hoping for a Cougar win, and Jayathi is hoping for a Beaver win. But we’re going to be cheering for each other the rest of the season, and maybe meet again in the championship game, with a Pac-12 title on the line. I can think of nothing better.”