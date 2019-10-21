PULLMAN – One of the most robust pipelines in the college football coaching world is the one that exists between the golden wheat fields of the Palouse and the evergreen forests of the Willamette Valley.

Not since 2015 has Mike Leach made it through the offseason without seeing one of his assistant coaches swap crimson Washington State polos and caps for the green – and not just apparel – that Oregon has to offer.

Jan. 13, 2016: Washington State inside receivers coach David Yost is hired by Mark Helfrich as Oregon’s new quarterback coach and passing game coordinator.

Jan. 12, 2017: Defensive line coach Joe Saleve’a leaves Pullman to coach the same position in Eugene for Willie Taggart.

Jan. 21, 2018: Reports surface that longtime Cougars running backs coach Jim Mastro has accepted an offer from Mario Cristobal to work as UO’s run-game coordinator and running backs coach.

Jan. 23, 2019: Linebackers coach Ken Wilson, another one of the longest-tenured members of Leach’s staff, joins Cristobal’s staff in the same capacity.

If the situation was different, Oregon’s constant pilfering of WSU coaches might be considered an epidemic. But, because the Cougars have stacked up four consecutive victories against Oregon, and have done an admirable job of filling the vacancies left by the assistant coaches who’ve jumped ship, most fans have gotten a kick out of the Ducks – known for their pageantry and deep pockets – picking off Leach’s assistants year after year.

“If you can’t beat them, buy them,” one fan offered Monday on Twitter.

The 11th-ranked Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) are 14-point favorites to beat the unranked Cougars (4-3, 1-3) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium and this does seem to be Oregon’s best chance in recent memory to end the skid against WSU.

Yost left Oregon when Helfrich was fired and has had two stops since, but the three other ex-WSU assistants – Salave’a, Mastro and Wilson – will be on hand when the Pac-12 North foes clash in Eugene. Since he joined the Ducks, Salave’a has been elevated to associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and run-game coordinator, while retaining his defensive line coaching duties.

“They have brought on quite a few. I don’t know, they ought to just call me up and I’ll see if I can help them with anything they need,” Leach quipped Monday, finding some of the same humor in Oregon’s trend of hiring his assistant coaches as the fans have.

“‘Oregon, what are you looking for?’” Leach said, imitating an imaginary conversation between he and Cristobal. “‘Yeah, well I’ll see if I can help you.’ That’s what I need to do.”

Youngster makes impact on offensive line

Without much turnover on the offensive line, WSU fans haven’t had, and won’t have, too many glimpses of the young players who will be called upon when veterans Fred Mauigoa, Josh Watson and Robert Valencia graduate after this season.

Unless one of the ungroomed youngsters happens to usurp an experienced vet.

The Cougars haven’t run into that just yet, but one of the team’s redshirt freshmen, Jarrett Kingston, appears to be pushing the sixth-year senior who’s been starting at left guard, former junior college transfer Robert Valencia.

Kingston’s push continued Saturday in WSU’s 41-10 victory over Colorado. The second-year player didn’t start, but he won himself a few more repetitions, replacing Valencia at left guard on at least two separate drives and not just when the Cougars already had the game in hand.

On WSU’s first drive of the second quarter, Kingston came in for Valencia while the rest of the offensive line stayed intact. The Cougars made it to CU’s 45-yard line, but ended up turning it over on downs. Kingston returned to the game midway through the fourth quarter, right before Anthony Gordon and most of WSU’s other offensive starters were pulled.

“Valencia did a really good job,” Leach said. “Valencia, I thought, graded out the best of our linemen last week. But I think Kingston’s right behind him and there’s been some weeks where we’ve thought about whether we start Kingston or Valencia.”

Kingston, a product of Anderson, Calif., made his collegiate debut on a PAT in the 2018 Apple Cup – the only appearance during his redshirt year – and has played in four games this season, mostly in garbage time.

But Leach said he has been a quick study and coaches have been encouraged by his energy and attitude. So, while Valencia remains the starter for the time being, and won the team’s “Bone Award” given to the best offensive lineman, it’s clear there’s not much room for error with Kingston right on his heels.

“Kingston plays at a high level,” Leach said. “He’s quick and he just loves football. He loves playing football. He’s the type of guy that’s disappointed when practices and games are over and wishes they’d start sooner type of guy.”