WSU's Pac-12 championship game aspirations took a dent, but the Cougars are still in the mix. How they respond to this defeat to Cal will determine the trajectory of the rest of this season

BERKELEY, Calif. – Complacency can be a winning team’s kiss of death, but it’s often also the trickiest malady to diagnose.

Even when a team says all the right things and does all the right things, when you’re 6-0 on the season, sometimes the mindset shifts, and you start to believe that you’re a good team.

At least, that’s what Washington State coach Mike Leach hinted had happened in the eighth-ranked Cougars’ humiliating 37-3 defeat to Cal on Friday night.

The Cougars did not overlook Cal to the extent which they overlooked Eastern Washington to begin last season.

Leach said they practiced well this week, positing, “I felt like if we had played like we practiced this week, we would have won.”

Yet, somewhere between the end of practice and kickoff, the intensity wore off.

“We went out there, we thought we were too good,” Leach said Friday night. “Then, we got hit in the mouth and still thought we were too good, and that it was gonna come together. Then, that kept happening, and somewhere in the second half, I think we panicked and got frantic.”

There are two factors at play in that statement. One, the Cougars, riding high on their six-game win streak, might have begun the game just a tad overconfident. This, after all, was a seasoned team that had withstood a triple-overtime barrage from Boise State, and pulled its own historic home upset on then-No. 5 USC.

This team – justifiably, or not – was imbued with a sense of resilience that stemmed from knowing they had dueled some good teams and prevailed. That same resilience was instrumental in helping them overthrow USC on a Friday night in Pullman that followed a similar arc to this past Friday night in Berkeley – underdog home team flips the script to upset the heavily favored visitors.

But there’s a fine line there, and at some point, confident resilience maybe undermines the directed sense of purpose the Cougars needed assume at an earlier juncture of the Cal game – say, when they were down 17-3 at half time.

By the time Cal quarterback Ross Bowers scored his front-flip touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the Bears up by 24 points, the Cougars realized – too late – that the game had gotten away from them.

“Cal deserves a great deal of credit,” Leach said. “They had some adversity and they fought back through it. They certainly did a better job of it than we did.”

The lost to Cal impacted WSU’s Pac-12 championship game hopes, but it hasn’t sunk them. The Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) know they have to regroup and press on.

“We have the second half of the season. It’s a long season ahead, and we can still do everything we want to do,” said WSU quarterback Luke Falk. “We’ve just gotta go back and focus on each individual’s job, and really get our head down and working.”

WSU’s loss to Cal came right on the heels of No. 2 Clemson’s upset defeat to unheralded Syracuse earlier Friday evening, and, per ESPN Stats and Info, it marked the first time ever that two ranked FBS teams have ever lost to unranked opponents on non-Saturday games.

Clemson’s defeat came by a more respectable score line – 27-24 – but it also underscored how easily a ranked, undefeated team can trip midseason.

“It happens a lot. There’s a lot of teams having let downs lately, and it’s about this time of year,” Leach said. “The mistake I made – and it’s my fault – (was) I felt like we talked about it a bunch and had all kinds of determined expressions on our face and said all the right things, but as coaches, we didn’t get the message delivered and they didn’t receive the message.”

The message, in this case, was to drown out the noise and the buzz that comes when you’re ranked in the top 10, and go into every week with a bigger target on your back.

The challenge for the Cougars now is to pick up and rekindle that sense of equilibrium that made them confident, but still hungry, with a good balance of resilience and a sense of urgency.

These Cougars are no strangers to adversity. Most of the key actors from the 2016 team that held it together and fought back from an 0-2 start to win eight-straight games have reprised their roles this year.

As disgusted as he was with his team’s effort Friday night, even Leach expressed trust that his players would bounce back from the Cal loss.

“We have a good locker room, we’ll rally and we’ll be just fine,” Leach said. “You stick together and you keep working. You work hard. Coaches and players, we’ve got to grind through it and embrace the work in front of us and the challenges.”

Leach’s main message to the team Friday night was this: “Our failure tonight is not representative of our season unless we let it be.”