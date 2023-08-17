They come from different parts of the world, growing up with different aspirations and dreams.

But kicker Dean Janikowski and punter Nick Haberer both found their way to Pullman, where they have become teammates and roommates at Washington State, and they give the Cougars arguably the best kicker-punter combination in the Pac-12.

Janikowski, a fifth-year junior from Fallbrook, California — and no relation to longtime NFL kicker Sebastian with the same last name — has made 25 of 31 field-goal attempts over the past two seasons. He was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2021 when he made 14 of 17 attempts.

Haberer, a junior from Australia, has been one of the Pac-12’s top punters the past two seasons. He was a freshman All-American in 2021 and was first-team All-Pac-12 last year after averaging 42.4 yards per punt, leading the league with 30 punts fair caught and was second with 22 punts inside the 20.

“Weapons, that’s what they are,” said Washington State coach Jake Dickert. “They’re not specialists, they’re weapons. Dean has been phenomenal. I trust him to go out there. He knows that I truly believe in him.

“And Nick has just been incredible, in the short punt game and pinning them deep, and he’s an athlete, not a punter.”

Janikowksi, who at 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds does not look like a typical kicker, grew up playing several sports besides football. He has played soccer most of his life, played basketball and volleyball at Cathedral Catholic High School and tried diving for a year.

He lettered three years as a punter and kicker in high school, and came to WSU as a preferred walk-on. He did not get in a game his first two years.

“That was hard for me just because I’ve always started in every sport I’ve done,” Janikowski said. “To come here for two years and not play at all was kind of tough for me. But my religion and my faith helped me. I leaned on that, and like, my time will come.”

Haberer, 6 feet 5 and 218 pounds, didn’t know anything about American football growing up on the Sunshine Coast in the state of Queensland in northeastern Australia. His dream was to play professional Australian football, a contact game with much more kicking than American football.

Haberer went to high school at an Australian football academy, but quit playing at 19 and started working as a landscaper.

“I didn’t want to keep (landscaping), and it just happened that my mom’s friend told me about this game called college football and that, ‘It looks like you’d be perfect for this role that they call punting,’ because I used to kick it pretty well in (Australian) football.”

Haberer traveled to Melbourne for a tryout with Prokick Australia, an organization that develops college football punters and kickers. Haberer was told he had the ability to be a Power Five conference punter in the U.S.

“I had to make the decision of, ‘Do I keep pursuing my childhood dream (of playing Australian football) or do I want to take this risk on this new opportunity?'” Haberer said.

He chose the latter and decided he would take the first scholarship offer he got. That offer came from Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich, who then took the coaching job at WSU. That is how Haberer ended up in Pullman.

Haberer made an immediate impact, becoming the Cougars’ starting punter in 2021. He also learned how to become a holder for Janikowski.

“I came in pretty raw,” Haberer said of holding. “Luckily, the boys were really forgiving of me the first couple of months here. But I knew if I wanted to be a good punter, I needed to be good at holding because it’s another skill that you have to have to be a leader. And so I just repped hours upon hours of catching, putting (the football) down and working the laces. Now I feel like I’m at a comfortable spot where everything is just natural.”

Said Janikowski: “I never questioned him. He picked it up quick when we first taught him. They say 10,000 reps makes you perfect. I think he’s at like 50,000 reps.”

Both players worked hard in the offseason to become better this year.

“You can only kick so much, but you can always watch film and you can always work on your mental game — just calming your mind getting ready for those big moments,” Janikowski said.

Haberer had a big moment in last year’s Apple Cup when the Cougars called on him to execute a fake punt from the WSU 34-yard line in the first quarter. Haberer completed a 36-yard pass to Daiyan Henley that led to a WSU touchdown and a 10-7 lead (UW rallied for a 51-33 win).

“I wasn’t nervous because we did it so much in walk-throughs and it literally looked like a walk-through,” Haberer said. “Daiyan ran his route and it was just so wide open. I was like, ‘Oh, yeah.'”

Note

Janikowski is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Award, college football’s top award for community service. Last year, Janikowski started More Than a Kick, in which donors pledged money for each point that he scored.

Janikowski, who graduated last year and is now working on his master’s degree in business administration, said the effort raised about $17,000 last year and he hopes to reach $30,000 this year.

“100% of the proceeds go to someone who has cancer in the (Pullman) community,” said Janikowski, whose mother died from cancer last year.

The kicker also will hold a “Kicking Cancer” event at Zeppo’s in Pullman on April 20, 2024, which will include a live and silent auction. Janikowski said this year’s event raised $33,000.