Redshirt juniors Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon are each productive during event in Spokane. Kyle Sweet catches eight passes as Crimson wins 34-24.

SPOKANE – Six players took snaps Saturday afternoon at Joe Albi Stadium, but when Mike Leach was asked which of his quarterbacks had the most impressive Crimson and Gray Game, the multiple-choice question was raised under the premise the Washington State coach would probably choose either A) Trey Tinsley or B) Anthony Gordon.

Leach bypassed both and went to his third read: A and B.

“I thought Tinsley and Gordon,” Leach said.

Either Leach isn’t ready to tip his hand yet or the quarterback competition is as close it looks on the surface.

Tinsley and Gordon, the redshirt juniors vying to replace Luke Falk as WSU’s starter, were both productive during the annual scrimmage before a crowd announced at 5,927.

Although Tinsley’s Crimson team beat Gordon’s Gray squad 34-24, the spring game didn’t produce a clear victor from the competition WSU fans seem to care most about.

Tinsley and Gordon each came out of the scrimmage just before halftime, when the teams were separated by three points at 20-17.

Tinsley was 19 of 24 for 213 yards, with three touchdown passes. Gordon was 15 of 21 for 174 yards and one touchdown. Both avoided interceptions.

“They didn’t try to do too much, just made routine plays,” Leach said. “I thought the receivers did a good job, I thought the line protected pretty good and just made routine plays. I thought the defense played well, too.”

Senior Kyle Sweet led Crimson receivers with eight catches for 138 yards, including one from Tinsley for 62 yards.

“I caught the ball (on the snap), looked up and saw that he was moving to space,” Tinsley recalled. “I thought that Kyle had a great day, had a bunch of catches, and I just saw him and was able to get it up and over the linebackers. He made a great catch and great run.”

Dezmon Patmon, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior for the Gray team, had seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“I mean, I was definitely on the Crimson team and I was rooting for our guys and (Gordon) was on the Gray team rooting for his guys,” Tinsley said. “It was fun. I was looking at the plays Coach was calling, and I could just see (Gordon) back there and he was making some great decisions and making some great throws.”

Other Crimson QBs had their moments. True freshman Cammon Cooper finished 12 of 18 for 120 yards and one TD. Redshirt-freshman walk-on John Bledsoe was 7 of 9 for 40 yards with his father — ex-NFL quarterback Drew — present.