PULLMAN — Washington State is expecting the return of two key pieces who missed Saturday’s game.

Left tackle Esa Pole and cornerback Javan Robinson, both of whom sat out with injuries during their team’s win over Northern Colorado, should be able to play Saturday’s game against No. 14 Oregon State, coach Jake Dickert said.

“We have to have a great week of practice,” Dickert said, referring to the return of Pole and Robinson.

WSU is also hoping defensive back Tanner Moku, who has missed all three of the Cougars’ games this season, will be able to play. Moku has been recovering from a leg injury, and he got his walking boot removed last week.

Linebacker Ahmad McCullough, a Maryland transfer who profiled as a starter before the season, made his season debut during the Northern Colorado game. He sat out for the final week of fall camp with an injury, which prevented him from playing in each of his team’s first two games. On Saturday, McCullough made one solo tackle, entering the game once the Cougars had pulled away from the Bears.

McCullough will be able to play against Oregon State, Dickert said, but he’ll have to work his way back into a larger job.

Advertising

“When guys get healthy, you gotta play yourself back into a role,” Dickert said. “That’ll be (the case) with Ahmad, and that’s what he’s working towards.”

Washington State running back Nakia Watson, whose early exit with an injury prevented him from building on his season-best outing on Saturday, will also be able to play, Dickert said.

“I think Nakia is gonna be just fine. I really do,” Dickert said. “He’s had a little bit of an ankle deal as we went through fall camp, but I think he just kinda tweaked it a little bit as he was finishing that deal. I just took him out precautionary-wise and he’ll be ready to go.”



Scouting Oregon State

No. 21 Washington State, which climbed two spots in the AP Top 25 rankings thanks to a 64-21 win over Northern Colorado last weekend, opens conference play against Oregon State, the only other remaining team in the Pac-12, at 4 p.m. Saturday on Fox.

The tip of the Beavers’ spear is quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who had something of an uneven showing last week. In OSU’s 26-9 win over San Diego State, the Clemson transfer completed 14 of 30 passes for 284 yards, one touchdowns and two interceptions in the fourth quarter, which gave the Aztecs a chance to rally.

Uiagalelei, who left Clemson with a reputation as a volatile quarterback, has turned in a solid first three games this season. He led the Beavers to a season-opening win over San Jose State by completing 20 of 25 passes for 239 yards and three scores. In their next game, a romp over FCS UC Davis, Uiagalelei threw just 13 times, completing eight of those for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Advertising

He improved moderately last weekend. Uiagalelei hit his first touchdown pass on a throw-back to offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and midway through the fourth quarter, he laced a screen pass to speedster wideout Anthony Gould, who took it 75 yards to the end zone.

So while Uiagalelei might get the headlines, the weapons around him complete the Beavers’ offensive attack. Think about this: When Dickert was checking out the film of OSU’s win over SDSU and he saw Gould’s touchdown, he looked harder at his TV. Was the film sped up?

“That’s how fast that dude was running,” Dickert said. “So they’ll beat you in multiple different ways. So we’ve just gotta be really, really sound. But it will be won in the trenches.



That’s the challenge facing WSU on Saturday: How will the Cougs match up with the Beavers’ linemen? Gray, a left tackle who earned Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week honors on Monday, is flanked by his other four linemen: Left guard Heneli Bloomfield, center Jake Levengood, right guard Tanner Miller and right tackle Taliese Fuaga.

That group makes up one of the Pac-12’s best offensive lines. The Beavers’ defensive line has impressed too. That unit includes edge Sione Lolohea, plus interior linemen James Rawls and Joe Golden.

“I think we can, on both sides of the ball, be efficient, effective and dominant at the line of scrimmage,” Dickert said. “That’s what that’s what it takes in his league. Make no mistake about the high flying offenses – you’ve gotta be good at the line of scrimmage. And that’s what it’s gonna take for 60 minutes.”