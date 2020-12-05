Finally, the Washington State football team gets to play again.

We think.

After having to cancel or postpone their last two games because of issues with COVID-19, the Cougars (1-1) are set to play at No. 17 USC (3-0) on Sunday, two days later than originally planned.

USC has also had COVID-19 issues, forcing its game against Colorado last week to be called off.

There has been confidence on both sides that Sunday’s game will take place, but as has become all too clear, the coronavirus can change things in a minute.

The Cougars will have to overcome any ill effects from a forced break and having a large group of players — including starting quarterback Jayden de Laura — miss extended practice time because of COVID-19.

But coach Nick Rolovich doesn’t sound too fazed, saying the team just wants to play.

“If this was last year, it would be more of a conscious decision to put that in our worry bag,” Rolovich told reporters earlier this week. “If they’re not ready, it’s the next guy; 2020 has put us in a different approach.”

WSU senior offensive tackle Liam Ryan said the offensive linemen have tried to maintain an even mindset throughout.

“Two weeks off has been a little rough, but we’ve got a lot of bodies back,” he said. “It’s obviously exciting that we are going to be able to play this week, but at the end of the day … health is going to be our first priority.”

One of the players back is de Laura, the true freshman who showed he was ready for the huge jump in competition in WSU’s first two games. He reportedly contracted COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago, just before the game at Stanford was called off.

De Laura is expected to start, and the offense might get a huge boost with the return of star running back Max Borghi, who missed the first two games with a back injury.

It is uncertain if Borghi will play Sunday, but he returned to practice this past week, which made his coach happy.

“It’s nice to see 21 out there again,” Rolovich said. “He has a presence on the field that affects the rest of the team positively.”

The Washington State defense will be challenged by USC and its version of the Air Raid offense that offensive coordinator Graham Harrell — a protege of former WSU coach Mike Leach — brought to the Trojans last year.

USC sophomore Kedon Clovis has thrown for 970 yards and five touchdowns in three games, and led fourth-quarter comebacks against Arizona State and Arizona.

“Yes, (Clovis) is the director of (the offense), but there are a lot of weapons we need to be aware of,” Rolovich said. “We’ve got to be able to tackle in space and defeat blocks, especially throughout the secondary. They get the ball to their playmakers quickly.”

But worrying about stopping the opposing defense is better than worrying about stopping a COVID-19 outbreak. Just getting the game in will be a victory of sorts after it was already moved back two days.

“The main goal was just to get the kids a game,” Rolovich said.